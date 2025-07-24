Liam Neeson's 7-word 'couple' comment to Pamela Anderson on loved-up red carpet

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson certainly left their fans in a tizzy with their instant chemistry off-screen before even appearing together on-screen.

Liam, 73, and Pamela, 58, appeared together at the premiere of the reboot of The Naked Gun franchise in London on July 22, with the film set for an August 1 release in the United States.

Their camaraderie quickly shone through, however, as they were photographed cozying up to each other, with Liam supporting Pamela while she held on to him, and then leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek.

© Getty Images Liam and Pamela sent their fans soaring with their PDA-filled red carpet appearance

The pair quickly sparked a romantic buzz on social media, and while they've stated they are just "professionally romantic," their possible comments on the red carpet might say otherwise.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking with Spin Genie, decoded some of their conversation, saying that at one point, while the pair pose for photos with Pamela looking up at her co-star, Liam said to her: "I feel like a couple right now."

The Baywatch star deflected by responding: "It's only rain," and shortly after kissed him on the cheek. At one point, when a PA guided Liam over to Pamela, she looked at his expression and asked: "Are you alright?"

© Getty Images The pair have gotten close since working together on "The Naked Gun"

"I don't want to do this," he responded, at which point they seemingly began referencing a previous conversation. Later, while posing, the Taken star seemingly told her, per Nicola: "I need to come to my senses."

A cheery Pamela then replied to him: "Let's just run away," which got a smile out of him. When he commented to her: "I think I'm too old for this," the actress then encouraged him by saying: "No, you're shy, enjoy it," and he sweetly responded: "You're perfect."

Pamela recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about developing a close bond with Liam while working together on the action comedy, saying: "Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another."

© Getty Images "Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another."

Praising him as a "true gentleman," she added that working with him was "electric in a way," saying: "He is a legend and deserving of the title," and revealing that they bonded over their shared love of literature and "a good laugh."

"I also baked my sourdough bread for therapy and regularly shared with him, along with cookies and muffins," she revealed. "We had many dinners out with the cast. I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed 'professionally romantic' during filming."

© Instagram "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with."

Liam has been equally as effusive about his co-star, telling People last year: "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with."

"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film." Pamela herself added: "He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."