Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson can't keep their hands off each other in loved up red carpet display

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson looked so loved up on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film The Naked Gun on Tuesday, following months of speculation that they were in a relationship.

The pair were a match made in heaven, with Pamela donning a deep purple strapless gown with a dramatic train, while Liam wore a textured gray suit with a black shirt and black dress shoes.

The Last Showgirl actress added diamond jewelry to complete her outfit, and styled her blonde locks into a curly bob.

The pair shared a kiss on the red carpet

The couple held on to each other throughout the night, and were seen laughing together on the red carpet. Pamela bestowed a kiss on Liam's cheek in a sweet gesture for the pair, who are rumored to be dating.

Their new film releases on August 1 and follows Liam as Los Angeles Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's character.

The original film trilogy included 1988's The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, 1991's The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear and 1994's Naked Gun 33 ½: The Final Insult.

Pamela and Liam were all smiles at The Naked Gun premiere

The comedy will see Pamela play Beth, a nightclub singer looking for answers surrounding her brother's death.

Fans speculated that the duo were more than just friends after Liam shared that he was "madly in love" with the former Baywatch star.

"She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough," he told People. "No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

Liam declared that he was "madly in love" with the actress

Pamela shared in the interview that Liam was a perfect gentleman, and had even given her his coat when she was cold on set. In return, she made him bread and cookies throughout filming.

"He brings out the best in you with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honour to work with him," she said.

They grew close while filming The Naked Gun

The mother of two later opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the close bond they developed during filming.

"I think I have a friend for ever in Liam, and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy," she said.

"He really is a silly guy. He acts like a silly little boy sometimes," she added, before delving into their vastly different career choices.

The film is a reboot of the original trilogy

"He comes from theater and Schindler’s List and has done over a hundred films. And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life," she said in the interview.

"It is funny. We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor."

"You have to kind of jump off the deep end together," she added of their filming experience. "We're going to be silly, but you also have to remain a true character. So it's a dance."

Liam's wife Natasha passed away in 2009

Pamela and Liam may just be ready for romance after they have both suffered hardship in their past.

Liam's beloved wife, Natasha Richardson, passed away in a skiing accident in 2009, after 15 years of marriage. The couple shared sons Micheál and Daniel.

Meanwhile, Pamela has been married five times, including to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she shared an explosive and highly-publicized relationship.

