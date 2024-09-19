Inside Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón's latest date night as they put romance in the spotlight

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón are more and more taking their romance into the spotlight.

Though the couple were initially ultra private about their relationship and shied away from any public appearances, that has changed as the Bullet Train actor has been promoting his latest project.

Through his press tour for Wolfs, in which he stars alongside frequent co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, the jewelry industry executive has been by his side, and their latest outing is no exception.

Following the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, for which Inés was also in attendance, Brad and George celebrated their movie once more with a Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, September 18.

Though she didn't pose for photos on the red carpet, Inés was also spotted at the event, and her and Brad wore somewhat coordinated outfits; he looked dapper in a relaxed tan suit, while she looked chic as ever in a ruched, fitted beige dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

After the premiere, Inés and Brad escaped for a romantic date night, opting to enjoy a meal at celebrity hotspot Mother Wolf, where the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Mark Wahlberg, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiernan Shipka and other celebrities have also been spotted.

Located in the heart of Hollywood, a quick drive from the famed TCL Chinese Theatre where the premiere took place, Mother Wolf is Los Angeles chef Evan Funke's ode to Italian cooking, particularly the country's Roman cuisine.

The menu, where items range from $11 to $80, includes classic pasta dishes such as Cacio e Pepe, Amatriciana and Gricia, a variety of Roman style pizzas, and pricey mains such as branzino and ribeye.

Inés and Brad have enjoyed several fun nights out as of late, and dating back to the beginning of their relationship.

Among one of their first celebrations together was for Brad's 59th birthday in December 2022, which they rang in with a group dinner at fellow Los Angeles Italian spot Pace, and most recently, they've been spotted enjoying dates at Fouquet's in Paris as well as on a double date with George and his wife Amal Clooney at Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice.

It was November 2022 when the pair was first spotted together, and at the time it was reported that they had been seeing each other casually for some months.

Inés had separated from her ex-husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, in September, and their divorce was finalized in February of this year.