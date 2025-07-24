Pamela Anderson leaves hotel with Liam Neeson and looks glowing in sunny ensemble

Pamela Anderson brought a touch of sunshine to London on Wednesday as she was spotted leaving the Corinthia Hotel alongside her The Naked Gun co-star, Liam Neeson.

The 58-year-old looked stunning in a butter-yellow ensemble that consisted of a Ralph Lauren knitted sweater and a chic maxi skirt. The look was accessorized with a casual pair of white sneakers. Pamela styled her luscious blonde locks into an elegant bob with curls while she sported her signature makeup-free complexion.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson looked stylish in a butter-yellow ensemble

Meanwhile, Liam kept a low profile in a blue cap and a casual outfit that featured a green jacket layered over a gray t-shirt and sweatpants.

The sighting comes after the pair graced the red carpet for the premiere of their new film The Naked Gun on Tuesday. Pamela oozes style in a custom strapless gown courtesy of Rodarte for the red carpet. The purple gown featured a form-fitting bodice and a square neckline while the garment was cinched at the waist for a refined silhouette. The bodice was adorned with a crisscrossing fabric while the back of the dress featured two bands of chiffon fabric from the waist. The flowing skirt boasted a mini train for an added touch of drama and the look was completed with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

© Getty Images Liam Neeson was spotted leaving the Corinthia Hotel

The original Naked Gun films starred Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! premiered in 1988, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear in 1991, and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1994. The reboot hits theaters on August 1 2025.

During the red carpet, Pamela bestowed a kiss on Liam's cheek – a sweet gesture that further ignited speculation that the pair may be dating.

Dating speculation

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Baywatch alum addressed the romance whispers circulating around the pair. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she shared.

"And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu The pair shared a kiss on the red carpet

Pamela also admitted that Liam is "the perfect gentleman" and "brings out the best in you ... with respect, kindness and depth of experience".

© WireImage Liam declared that he was "madly in love" with the actress

Back in October last year, Liam admitted that he was "madly in love" with the 58-year-old in an interview with People. "She's just terrific to work with," he said.

"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."