Pamela Anderson's 7-acre 'funky grandma' home in Canada for private escapes

Pamela Anderson is keeping fans intrigued as she put on a loved-up display with her co-star Liam Neeson at The Naked Gun UK premiere on Tuesday night.

But away from the spotlight, Pamela sheds the glitz and glamour of the red carpet and hunkers down at her newly renovated home in her native Ladysmith, Canada.

The home, situated on the east coast of Vancouver Island, was completely transformed earlier this year as part of a multi-phase design project undertaken by Vancouver design firm Studio Albertazzi.

Speaking with Western Living, the studio's principal Francesca Albertazzi described the interior design aesthetic for the new lease of life she offered Baywatch star Pamela's home – and it's not what you may expect.

© Instagram Pamela Anderson shared a series of new photos from her expansive grounds at her Vancouver home

"Funky grandma's is the vibe," Francesca joked, revealing that, rather aptly, the front room at the property used to serve as a store run by the actress' grandparents.

Pamela's 'grandma' chic home

When Francesca references Pamela's 'grandma' chic home, she is being modest about the beautifully decorated space.

The property, which has been in the star's family for many years and has remained virtually untouched for the last 25 years, sits over seven acres and features the cutest kitchen with a breakfast nook adorned with ditsy floral cushions.

© Instagram Pamela's sons spent time at her family home in Canada as kids

The whimsical home, affectionately nicknamed Arcady (meaning peaceful, rustic place according to Pamela), also features five bedrooms, a guest house, and three bathrooms, as well as a rustic chic basement space.



Outside, the charm continues as the home offers a picturesque white glass-ceiling potting shed, which is perfectly in-keeping with the chintzy prints indoors, as well as an alfresco dining spot surrounded by greenery set under fairy lights for a romantic evening meal.

Why has Pamela opted for 'grandma' vibes in her home?

Though 'grandma' chic is not what you may initially associate with Hollywood star Pamela Anderson, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, says it is bang on trend.

© Getty Images Grandma chic is increasingly popular

"We're seeing traditional and retro interiors overtake modern styles at the moment, with lots of designs incorporating antique furniture, ditsy florals and a general sense of nostalgia," she says.

© Instagram Pamela inside her stunning home

"Pamela's 'funky grandma' home perfectly demonstrates his shift back into shabby chic, lived-in and generally super-cosy surroundings.

© Instagram Pamela's garden is her pride and joy

"If you're not looking for a complete overhaul, a clever way you can add this look into your home is by popping some floral wallpaper into frames and hanging them on your walls. Instant vintage vibes."

A deeply sentimental space

Pamela's Canadian bolthole is as sentimental as it is beautiful to look at. Having bought the property from her grandparents 30 years ago, Pamela's homestead is not only where her parents lived after they tied the knot, but it's where her two sons with ex Tommy Lee, Brandon, now 29, and Dylan, now 26, took their first steps.

© Instagram Another photo from the Baywatch star's incredible backyard

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Pamela admitted that now her sons enjoy gardening with her when they catch up at their mom's Canadian pad.

"Both of my sons are very good at gardening, but Brandon has taken it to another level, of course," Pamela said.

"He does the drawings and the graphs and the grids and the arrows and writes the Latin names of plants. He's so helpful…And Dylan, he's just got the cool factor. He knows when things look good and peaceful and right."