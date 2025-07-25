Adam Sandler’s net worth following Happy Gilmore 2 return will make your eyes water

While Adam Sandler is often recognized for his trademark oversized basketball shorts, it’s his impressive onscreen career that has brought him staggering earnings.

The 58-year-old delighted fans when he announced he would be reprising his cult-classic role in Happy Gilmore 2 – nearly 30 years after the original. The sequel premieres on Netflix on July 25 and follows Happy's return to golf to support his daughter's ballet dreams. Adam is joined by his original cast members, including the likes of Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, along with cameos from John Daly and Bad Bunny.

© WireImage The Happy Gilmore 2 cast at the world premiere

"Happy Gilmore isn't done with golf – not by a long shot," the film's synopsis reads. "Adam Sandler's short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid's dream come true."

Adam may have come from humble beginnings – the youngest of four children born in Brooklyn and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire – but his stellar career as a comedian, actor, writer, and producer has earned him an eye-watering net worth.

© Paul Morigi The actor has an impressive net worth

What is Adam Sandler's net worth?

As of 2025, the actor boasts an estimated net worth of $440 million. The Happy Gilmore star earned approximately $41 million in 2020, and his earnings soared to $73 million in 2023 – making him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood that year.

Adam reportedly makes $20 million per movie – and that's not even including box office points. The star's movies have generated more than $3 billion in ticket sales combined.

How much did Adam Sandler make from Happy Gilmore?

According to reports, Adam’s role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a larger deal with the streaming giant, reportedly worth a staggering $275 million. Sandler is believed to have first signed a $250 million deal with Netflix in 2020 for four films. Following the success of that partnership, the deal was extended for another four films, this time for a reported $275 million.

© Getty Images for Netflix Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler at the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere

The actor's Netflix filmography includes hits like Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2, the animated feature Leo, Hubie Halloween, Hustle, The Do-Over, The Ridiculous 6, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and several more.

It's a staggering leap from the modest $2 million Sandler took home for the original Happy Gilmore in 1996.

What age is Adam Sandler?

© Getty Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

Adam is 58-years-old and was born on September 9, 1966. The star met his wife Jackie while on the set of his 1999 classic Big Daddy. The couple share two daughters – Sadie and Sunny.