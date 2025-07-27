Andy Murray welcomes new family member after heartbreaking loss

Tennis season might be over, but Andy Murray just brought another smile to tennis fans' faces with the introduction of his brand new family member on Instagram.

The Scottish player, famous for his talent but also for his witty sense of humour, took to social media to show everyone his new puppy, a cute brown Flat-Coated Retriever.

He published two pictures: one of him sitting on a bench next to the dog and the other of the puppy when it was just a few weeks old, looking cutely at the camera.

His fans gushed over the pictures and showered Murray with lovely messages for his new family member. "What a beauty, one of the best at bringing back tennis balls", one wrote. "Life will never be the same! Welcome to the crazy world of Flatcoated retriever ownership!", chimed another one.

© Andy Murray Andy Murray smiling with his new puppy

Last year, Andy suffered the loss of his pup, a Border Terrier called Rusty. Sharing the news on Instagram with a picture of his late dog, he wrote: "You were the most loyal and protective companion our family could have wished for. You were so patient and gentle with the kids and we all learned so much from you."

"The house feels empty without you in it," Andy continued. "The noise you made when you wanted a plate to lick or a biscuit to chew on or when you wanted anything for that matter was infuriating at times! But today we would do anything to hear it again. Love you ruzz rest easy poppet x"

Before Rusty, the family also lost another dog in 2022, a Border Terrier named Maggie May. At the time of her passing, Andy wrote on Instagram: "Today, our family said goodbye to this amazing little dog. She was a huge part of our family and our first pet so this really hurts. Give your pets a big cuddle tonight cause it stings when you can’t anymore. Thanks Maggie Mayhem you were an absolute star."

© Andy Murray Andy Murray with his beloved dog Maggie

The British tennis legend lives in Surrey with his wife Kim, and their four children: Sophia, Edie, a third daughter whose name has not been confirmed, and one son, Teddy. The new addition, whose name hasn’t been shared yet, comes eight months after Rusty’s passing.

As much as the children must love having four-legged friends around, Murrey was always open about the love he had for his dog and how much their presence helped him to unwind and relax after a match or a demanding tournament.

He might be retired now, but a tennis legend like him is never too far from the court, so we are sure that this new furry companion will have its paws full very soon indeed.