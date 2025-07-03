Andy Murray reveals uncharacteristic behaviour following brief split from Kim: 'It wasn't really me'

Andy Murray has opened up about his split with his wife, Kim Murray (née Sears), in a four-part UK tour, hosted by sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter.

Speaking to a packed audience for the tour's final stop at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London, the sportsperson opened up about life after tennis and even revealed new information about his personal life.

One hot topic of conversation was Andy's relationship with his wife, a subject on which he is usually quite reserved.

Andy and Kim met through tennis circles, with her father, Nigel Sears, being a notable tennis coach. The two hit it off and began their relationship in 2005, when they were both just 18 years old. Kim was catapulted into the limelight when Andy shared a victorious kiss with her, having just won in San Jose, California.

© Getty Andy Murray shared a kiss with girlfriend Kim Sears after beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2013

But it wasn't all smooth sailing. The pair experienced a rocky patch in 2008, leading to a brief split in which Andy made an uncharacteristically flashy purchase: a Ferrari.

“I called it Barry the Ferrari. I thought it was cool, but it didn’t last very long," the star confessed.

This revelation may come as a shock to fans who usually know the former Scottish tennis player and coach for his fast footwork, dry humour and gloomy nature, not for any kind of extravagance.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage The pair share four children together

The tennis star went on to admit that he was pulled over by police on his first outing with the car because his insurance hadn't yet been cleared.

After that, it wasn't long before the car had to go.

"I got rid of it over a couple of months, because it wasn’t really me," Andy said.

It also wasn't long until Kim and Andy reunited. The couple got back together after a few months apart and eventually married in 2015, tying the knot in Murray's hometown of Dunblane, Scotland.

© Getty Andy and Kim tied the knot in Dunblane Cathedral in April 2015

They now share four children - Sophie, Edie, Teddie, and Lola. The elder two children have been spotted at Wimbledon in previous years, supporting their father alongside their mother.

Andy has always praised his wife for her support of him during her career. In an interview with The New York Times, he said: "She doesn't like being in the newspapers, and people commenting on what she's wearing and how she looks, and those sorts of things. That’s one of the things that I guess she’s also sacrificed, a little bit, for our relationship, and I appreciate that a lot."