Andy Murray shares ultra-rare photo of his 'wee man' Teddy - and he looks so tall

Tennis star Andy Murray has shared a never-before-seen picture alongside his rarely-seen son, Teddy.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Grand Slam winner uploaded a heartwarming picture that showed Andy and Teddy's shadows projected onto a patch of grass.

Teddy, who typically remains out of the spotlight, looked so tall as he sidled up to his father dressed in a pair of shorts, a printed T-shirt and a pair of spotty blue socks.

In his caption, the father-of-four penned: "My wee man", followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Andy posing with his son Teddy

Scottish athlete Andy shares Sophia, nine, Edie, seven, Teddy, five, and Lola, three, with his wife Kim Sears, 37.

While the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, keep their four children shielded from the limelight, Andy has occasionally spoken about his fatherhood journey.

© Instagram Andy keeps his son out of the spotlight

During a chat with MailOnline, he candidly shared: "I'd rather be getting up in the middle of the night and helping her [first-born Sophia] than winning every tennis match and her thinking when she grows up: 'Actually, you know what, he was an [expletive] dad but he won a lot of tennis matches so, you know, well done.'"

© Instagram Andy and his wife Kim share four children together

Musing on how his life has changed since becoming a father, Andy, 38, went on to say: "Becoming a parent is life-changing and if it helps my tennis, great. And if it doesn't, that's fine. That's not a problem for me now. My priority is to be a good father first."

Andy and Kim's love story

The pair first crossed paths at a party for the US open in 2005 when Kim had been travelling with her father, Nigel, who was head of the women's section of the Lawn Tennis Association in England.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in April 2015

Their romance blossomed quietly, with the pair tying the knot on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral. After their ceremony, the couple held a reception at the stunning Cromlix House, which Andy purchased following his brother's nuptials at the hotel back in 2010.

© Getty Images The pair are raising their family in Surrey

Ahead of their nuptials, Andy said in an interview: "There won't be any celebrities as such. I don't have any celebrity friends, so it wasn't something that was planned."

He continued: "[It'll be] Everyone who we're close to, people we've spent a lot of time with in the past but also people we see ourselves spending time with in the future. That's how we came up with the names."