Robin Roberts supported over family update amid time away from GMA

Robin Roberts is spending her anniversary with Amber Laign doing some good.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America co-host revealed she was spending some time in Rwanda, participating in the Giants of Africa Festival, which is held in Kigali, and during which over 320 young athletes from 20 African nations participate in community, cultural, educational, and sporting activities.

The festival coincided with her milestone 20th anniversary with her wife, who she first went on a blind date with in 2005, and married in 2023, ten years after she went public with both her relationship and that she is gay.

© Instagram Robin and Amber spent their anniversary volunteering in Rwanda

Taking to Instagram, Robin shared a photo of her and Amber wearing green Umuganda shirts, representing the Rwandan national holiday where there is mandatory nationwide community service on the last Saturday of every month.

"We're in #Rwanda as guests of @inmuwetrust_ & @giantsofafrica celebrating young basketball players across Africa," she wrote in her caption, and noted: "Every last Saturday in the month in Rwanda is a national day of service!!"

"Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple… it certainly has been an adventure!" she added.

© Getty Images The couple in June

Amber also took to Instagram and reflected on the extra special anniversary trip, first writing: "20 Years, 20 Countries, One Incredible Journey."

"Robin and I celebrated our 20-year anniversary in a way we'll never forget — in Rwanda, with Giants of Africa, surrounded by the energy, joy, and spirit of youth from 20 African countries," her post further read.

© Getty Images Robin with her GMA co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan

She continued: "From dancing to community service that touched our hearts, this experience reminded us what truly matters: connection, purpose, and giving back."

"We're beyond grateful to have shared this milestone in such a powerful and uplifting way. Thank you, Giants of Africa, for letting us be part of something so meaningful," she concluded. Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "What an amazing experience!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Anniversary! Enjoy the rest of your trip," and: "What a beautiful experience! Happy 20th Anniversary!" as well as: "Amazing. Best to you both!"

© Instagram Robin and Amber on their 19th first date anniversary last year

Speaking with the New York Times shortly before their 2023 wedding, Robin reflected: "I could not have imagined as a young girl growing up in Mississippi that I'd be sitting here with you in New York City, with my fiancée who is a woman, and freely, openly and passionately talking about it."

By 2014, they had thought about getting married, though it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that they seriously considered it. "It was just kind of one of those things that we talked about off and on over the years," Robin recalled, emphasizing: "We don't need a piece of paper, we know our love is real."