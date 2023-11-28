Robin Roberts shares bittersweet update into married life with Amber Laign in pool photo

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are taking full advantage of their new status as a married couple.

Though the Good Morning America anchor and her wife had been together already for almost 20 years prior to their recent nuptials, the two went all out when it came to their wedding festivities.

The longtime pair celebrated with joint and separate bachelorette parties – one of them being live on GMA – plus of course their beautiful at-home wedding ceremony, and now they're coming off of their not first, but second honeymoon!

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign surprised on their wedding day

As the weekend came to a close, Robin took to Instagram and shared a bittersweet update on married life, revealing that her and Amber's second honeymoon vacation had officially come to an end.

The ABC veteran posted a fabulous photo where the couple are pictured in their swimsuits enjoying a dip in the pool, looking out to a stunning ocean view.

She wrote in the caption: "Honeymoon #2…" and wisely added: "Not sad that it's over, we're happy that it happened."

Robin then assured fans she'd be back on their television screens in no time, adding: "See you in the morn on @goodmorningamerica," before concluding with: "Good Lord willing and the creek don't rise."

MORE: Michael Strahan makes 'tearful' return to GMA as co-stars address his absence with emotional update

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals why she almost missed GMA – co-stars react to her health confession

Her fans were quick to gush about the sweet snap in the comments section under the post, with one endearingly writing: "Robin and Amber, may your honeymoon continue forever," as others followed suit with: "This photo is the definition of peace. The trees, the sky, the water. Pure peaceful bliss," and: "Aww you deserve more time off. Honeymoon is wherever the love is," as well as: "You deserve all this bliss and more!" plus another fan added: "What a beautiful, serene picture. I'm so happy for you two. I hope your honeymoon never ends!!"

© Instagram The couple enjoyed plenty of beach time during their getaway

Robin shared last week that the second honeymoon vacation also served as a celebratory birthday getaway for herself, as she rang in her 63rd trip around the sun on November 23rd.

© Instagram The two tied the knot on September 8

Though she didn't disclose the location of her and Amber's trip, many fans speculated the two may have jet off to Costa Rica.

MORE: Robin Roberts gets choked up in difficult on-air conversation about GMA colleague

© Shutterstock Robin and Amber met on a blind date in 2005

Fans first shared their predictions when she shared an impressive video of a monkey climbing up and down a tree in a tropical jungle, followed by a beachside photo of her and Amber's drinks of choice: a spicy margarita for Robin and an aperol spritz for her wife.

Upon her return from honeymoon number two, Robin was back at her usual GMA spot on November 28, opposite her beloved co-hosts Michael Strahan – who himself was away from the news desk recently – and George Stephanopoulos.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.