Robin Roberts shares glamorous loved-up photo with radiant wife Amber — GMA co-stars react
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: TV anchor Robin Roberts (L) and Amber Laign attends 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)© Desiree Navarro

The Good Morning America anchor and her wife stepped out for Gayle King's star-studded 70th birthday bash

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The holiday season, along with its many parties, is in full swing, and Robin Roberts is proving she knows how to amp up the glamor for it.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor along with her wife Amber Laign attended Gayle King's star-studded, surprise, milestone 70th birthday party.

The glitzy birthday bash was arranged by the CBS Mornings host's best friend Oprah Winfrey, and also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Stephen Colbert, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, Robert DeNiro, and Lauren Sánchez, among others.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Robin Roberts shares rare video with 'sweet' wife Amber

Following the festivities, Robin took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo booth snap of herself with Amber.

In it, the two are posing in front of a gold background, and Robin is sporting a monochromatic yellow suit while Amber is in a Norma Kamali gold one-shoulder top paired with black trousers, and the pair is cozied up next to each other.

"Ohhhhh what a night! Best time ever celebrating our dear, [fabulous] friend @gayleking," Robin wrote in her caption, adding: "Let's just say @oprah knows how to throw a fun, festive surprise birthday party!" alongside a cake and yellow heart emoji.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Robin's GMA colleague Lara Spencer writing: "Wow do you guys look fabulous," as their fellow anchor Gio Benítez added: "Gorgeous girls," with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Robin Roberts and Gayle King at a Bergdorf Goodman event, New York Fashion Week, 10 September 2015© Getty
Robin, Amber and Gayle in 2015

Others followed suit with: "Looking sooooo good," and: "BEAUTIFUL photo," as well as: "Beautiful smiles ladies! Glad you had a great time!"

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancÃ©e Amber Laign pose for pictures during a WNBA game between Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun on August 31, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.© Getty
Robin and Amber have been together for almost 20 years

Robin and Amber recently celebrated a milestone of their own, the 19th anniversary of their first date, in July.

robin roberts and wife amber laign© Instagram
They celebrated the 19th anniversary of their first date in July

At the time, Robin shared a photo of the two on Instagram, and wrote: "Ohhhh what a night! 19 years ago mutual friends Alex and Bert set us up on a blind date…" before recalling: "One that the 2 of us had canceled several times!"

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on their wedding day © Instagram
Gayle was also at their wedding last year

But they were clearly meant to be, and Robin added: "So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend."

Though Robin and Amber started dating in 2005, they kept their relationship private for almost ten years, and it wasn't until 2013 that Robin came out; they eventually married in September of last year, at their Connecticut home.

