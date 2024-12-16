Robin Roberts shares glamorous loved-up photo with radiant wife Amber — GMA co-stars react

The holiday season, along with its many parties, is in full swing, and Robin Roberts is proving she knows how to amp up the glamor for it.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor along with her wife Amber Laign attended Gayle King's star-studded, surprise, milestone 70th birthday party.

The glitzy birthday bash was arranged by the CBS Mornings host's best friend Oprah Winfrey, and also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Stephen Colbert, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, Robert DeNiro, and Lauren Sánchez, among others.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robin Roberts shares rare video with 'sweet' wife Amber

Following the festivities, Robin took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo booth snap of herself with Amber.

In it, the two are posing in front of a gold background, and Robin is sporting a monochromatic yellow suit while Amber is in a Norma Kamali gold one-shoulder top paired with black trousers, and the pair is cozied up next to each other.

"Ohhhhh what a night! Best time ever celebrating our dear, [fabulous] friend @gayleking," Robin wrote in her caption, adding: "Let's just say @oprah knows how to throw a fun, festive surprise birthday party!" alongside a cake and yellow heart emoji.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Robin's GMA colleague Lara Spencer writing: "Wow do you guys look fabulous," as their fellow anchor Gio Benítez added: "Gorgeous girls," with a string of heart-eye emojis.

MORE: Today's Al Roker welcomes rival GMA hosts into beautiful home as networks celebrate seasonal crossover

© Getty Robin, Amber and Gayle in 2015

MORE: GMA's official holiday card has hosts questioning their appearance

Others followed suit with: "Looking sooooo good," and: "BEAUTIFUL photo," as well as: "Beautiful smiles ladies! Glad you had a great time!"

© Getty Robin and Amber have been together for almost 20 years

Robin and Amber recently celebrated a milestone of their own, the 19th anniversary of their first date, in July.

MORE: Robin Roberts missing from GMA following eventful week

© Instagram They celebrated the 19th anniversary of their first date in July

At the time, Robin shared a photo of the two on Instagram, and wrote: "Ohhhh what a night! 19 years ago mutual friends Alex and Bert set us up on a blind date…" before recalling: "One that the 2 of us had canceled several times!"

MORE: GMA's double dose of news about co-hosts revealed during morning show

© Instagram Gayle was also at their wedding last year

But they were clearly meant to be, and Robin added: "So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend."

Though Robin and Amber started dating in 2005, they kept their relationship private for almost ten years, and it wasn't until 2013 that Robin came out; they eventually married in September of last year, at their Connecticut home.