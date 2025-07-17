Robin Roberts faces uncertainty at GMA as she reveals unforeseen situation

Robin Roberts has long been a fan of basketball, playing in high school and college, and being inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

So it's not surprising that the news anchor has been left disappointed to discover her flight from New York City to Indianapolis was delayed, placing her appearance at the Good Morning America All-Star Pep Rally in jeopardy.

During the Thursday July 17 morning show she told viewers that her "flight has already been delayed," as co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos encouraged her to remain positive.

However, GMA and Robin later took to Instagram to share that although in the airport they remain delayed, and Robin was attempting to not get pessimistic.

"We're on the road again, with the glam fam," Robin, wearing a velour eggplant-colored sweatsuit, told viewers in the Instagram video.

"Our flight has been delayed to Indianapolis, but we are choosing joy, positivity."

However she pulled an uncertain face as she said the words, suggesting that she remained worried.

"We'll be live from Indianapolis, fingers crossed, tomorrow morning for a big pep rally to get everybody ready for the WNBA All Star game on Saturday," she continued, sharing that some of the All-Star players will also be in attendance, along with mascots for the teams and live music.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier are team Captains and were able to choose their squads.

Caitlin picking Fever's Aliyah Boston, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Aces players Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson, Fever star Kelsey Mitchell, Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen from Washington Mystics, and Kayla Thornton from the Valkyries.

However Caitlin will not be playing, as she has been injured.

"I’m so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together," she said in a statement.

"I know this will be the best All-Star yet. I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win. Can’t wait to see you all out there."

Collier drafted Angel Reese from Chicago Sky, Paige Bueckers of the Wings, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dreams, Lynx teammates Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury's, and Kelsey Plum of the Sparks.