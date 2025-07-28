Meet Hannah Hampton amid Lioness star's 'visual impairment'

Sunday night saw England's Lionesses soar to victory in the Euros, with Birmingham-born goalkeeper Hannah Hampton celebrated as person of the match after she saved two penalties, seeing the England team victorious for a second Euros in a row.

The 24-year-old played down her role in the epic win post-match, saying: "I don't think I deserve the credit, as a team we were unbelievable, Jess Carter had an unbelievable game in defence, she was an absolute rock and no one was getting past us today."

She also shone the spotlight on their manager, Sarina Wiegman, noting: "All I can say is thank you to Sarina for all the belief and faith that she's had in me, she knew what I was capable of, and she's put [faith] in me to showcase what I can do. There's still a lot more to come from me, but my first major tournament, to win it, that's not too bad!"

© Getty Images Hannah Hampton thanked the team's manager

Hannah Hampton's visual impairment

Hannah's incredible football skills are all the more impressive when you learn she was born with strabismus, also known as a squint or cross eyes.

© Getty Images Hannah Hampton was born in Birmingham

The visual impairment means she has no depth perception, explaining on the Fozcast podcast with former England goalkeeper Ben Foster: "I basically have no depth perception, so I can’t judge any distances."

"How does that work as a 'keeper?" Ben Foster asked, to which Hannah explained: "I really don't know. It just does."

Explaining how the condition impacts her, Hannah continued: "When pouring a glass of water, I'll miss the glass if I'm not holding it," adding that her teammates often forget her visual impairment, "The girls do it to me all the time at training: 'Can you make me a cup of tea?' And hold the cup, saying, 'Can I have some milk, please?'. I'll just spill it on their shoes and then they moan at me. 'Well, it's your own fault, isn't it?'"

Growing up with strabismus

While Hannah doesn't seem impacted by her visual impairment while playing football, in an interview with The i Paper in 2022, she shared that she suffered "many, many nose bleeds" and "a lot of broken fingers" in childhood because she was constantly putting her hands in the wrong place to catch the ball.

© Getty Images Hannah Hampton said she suffered a lot of nosebleeds in childhood

"I've had to adjust my set position to have my hands out to take the ball," she explained. "Trying to catch a ball is quite hard!"

Strabismus aside, here's what you need to know about England's goalkeeper

How old is Hannah Hampton?

Hannah was born in November 2000, making her 24 years old.

© Getty Images Hannah Hampton is a goalkeeper for the Lionesses

Where is Hannah Hampton from?

Hannah was born in Birmingham, but moved to Spain during her childhood. Her footballing career kicked off with Villarreal before she returned to England and joined Stoke.

She later played for her hometown team as well as city rivals Aston Villa, where she made 15 appearances in the league during the 2022/23 season before joining Chelsea ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

© The FA via Getty Images Hannah Hampton has played for several teams including Chelsea

Hannah Hampton's family

Hannah keeps her personal life private, but she is known to be close to her family, taking to Instagram following their Euros win to pen an emotional message to her late grandfather, whom she also paid tribute to via her kit, with 'grandpa' written inside her shirt.

"You were one of my biggest supporters. You believed in me before I even knew what this journey would look like," she wrote. "You were always there - watching, encouraging, teaching. You taught me so much, not just about football, but about life. About staying grounded, working hard, being resilient and doing things the right way.

"It breaks my heart that you didn't get to see me walk out for our country at my first major tournament... something you dreamed of for me, something we talked about so many times. I wanted to see your face or hear your voice after the game, calling back home. I wanted to share that with you.

"But I know, deep down, you were still there. I felt you with me. In the tunnel. On the pitch. In the tough moments. I heard you in my head when I needed strength.





"I hope I made you proud, Grandpa. I carried you through every minute."