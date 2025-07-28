David Beckham issues emotional message amid family break

David Beckham shared his congratulations with the Lionesses after their Euros victory over Spain on Sunday.

The former England footballer made his admiration of the women's team clear, sharing several snaps of the team celebrating on his Instagram story.

"Well done, @lionesses," he wrote above a team photo, also sharing a powerful illustration from the Lionesses' official account, proclaiming them European Champions.

David also shared a photo of Sarina Wiegman, the Lionesses' manager, and another of Michelle Agyemang, who was awarded the Young Player of the tournament accolade. He accompanied both photos with a trophy and clapping emojis.

© Getty The Lionesses defended their title as European Champions with a victory over Spain

This isn't the first time David has been open about his belief in the team. Ahead of the previous Women's Euros in 2022, David sent a sweet message to the Lionesses alongside an adorable video of his daughter playing football.

"Hey girls, so I just want to say good luck for the final," he said. "Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country, bring that cup home!"

David Beckham: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Fresh talent He was scouted when he was 11 years old after he won the acclaimed Bobby Charlton Soccer Schools National Skills competition. When he was in Barcelona, he caught the attention of a Manchester United talent scout. 2. Voice lessons In his early career, David took voice coaching lessons to improve his East End London accent and to make him sound more eloquent. 3. Lucky number 1999 was a memorable year for David Beckham, so much so that he had '99' inked onto his little finger. The year was significant for two reasons, he got married to Victoria Beckham and they welcomed their first son, Brooklyn Beckham. 4. Secret vineyard David reportedly purchased a private vineyard in Napa Valley for Victoria Beckham back in 2008. 5. Worst Briton In a Channel 4 poll, David was named the 91st worst Briton out of 100 in 2005, likely the votes came from football fans. The dislike towards David would have been because he missed a penalty in the 2004 England vs France game, leading to them being knocked out of the European Championships.

Other members of the Beckham family have been vocal in their support for the Lionesses, with David's son Romeo publicly backing Jess Carter as she struggled with racial abuse during the tournament. The 22-year-old also documented his reaction to the final, posting a video of Chloe Kelly's winning penalty with a series of red and white heart emojis.

© Getty David congratulated Michelle Agyemang after she was awarded the title of UEFA Young Player of the Tournament

The Lionesses had their fans on tenterhooks during the match in Basel. Spain took the lead initially with Mariona Caldentey's first-half goal. England were not defeated, however, and Alessia Russo restored hope for her country with a 57th-minute equaliser.

From there, the pressure was on for both sides, playing through extra time and going to penalties.

Goals from Alex Greenwood, Niamh Charles and Chloe Kelly saw the Lionesses defend their title as European Champions.

© Getty David has been a longtime supporter of the Lionesses and has taken his daughter Harper to past matches

Goalie Hannah Hampton was awarded Player of the Match. The UEFA Technical Observer Panel rewarded her efforts during a tough final:

"As well as two saves in the shoot-out, England's goalkeeper shone with her shot-stopping ability and passing during regular and extra time."

Coach Sarina had some warm words of praise for her team too:

"This team always have belief, they always think we can come back. And we have players who are very talented too, otherwise we couldn't do that. The togetherness, the fight, the belief in this team is so incredible, I'm so proud of them."

The team will celebrate with an open-top bus tour through London, ending with a celebration at Buckingham Palace.