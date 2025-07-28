Lionesses descend on Downing Street after Euro 2025 triumph - all the best photos

Not even 24 hours have passed since the Lionesses triumphed over Spain in the Euros final, but the team has already been swept into a whirlwind of events.

Upon landing in Southend airport in Essex, the football players were swamped by fans dressed in England shirts, ready to congratulate them. They were then quickly ferried into central London, where they were expected to arrive at 10 Downing Street at 5 pm.

Flight delays (even cup-winning football stars aren't immune!) meant the athletes were late to meet Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, who invited them to the infamous abode, with an updated expected ETA of 18:45 - we bet the politicians were on the edge of their seat waiting!

© Getty Images The England squad arrived into Southend airport

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer wasn’t part of the invite, post-win, he said the team had "once again captured the hearts of the nation", while Angela Rayner said it would be a "privilege to celebrate" with the team.

The Lionesses are no strangers to political meets. After winning the 2022 tournament, teammates Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy met with previous Prime Minister Liz Truss to chat about equal access to football for girls.

Stay tuned to see the squad arrive and bask in their glory!