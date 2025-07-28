Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lionesses descend on Downing Street after Euro 2025 triumph - all the best photos
The windows and railings at the entrance to No 10 Downing Street, London, are adorned in St George's Cross flags ahead of a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner for members of the England women's football team, in celebration of England's victory over Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday. © PA Images via Getty Images

The England team landed back in the UK today

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Not even 24 hours have passed since the Lionesses triumphed over Spain in the Euros final, but the team has already been swept into a whirlwind of events.

Upon landing in Southend airport in Essex, the football players were swamped by fans dressed in England shirts, ready to congratulate them. They were then quickly ferried into central London, where they were expected to arrive at 10 Downing Street at 5 pm.

Flight delays (even cup-winning football stars aren't immune!) meant the athletes were late to meet Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, who invited them to the infamous abode, with an updated expected ETA of 18:45 - we bet the politicians were on the edge of their seat waiting! 

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - JULY 28: The plane carrying the victorious England women's squad arrives at Southend Airport on July 28, 2025 in Southend, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The England squad arrived into Southend airport

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer wasn’t part of the invite, post-win, he said the team had "once again captured the hearts of the nation", while Angela Rayner said it would be a "privilege to celebrate" with the team.

The Lionesses are no strangers to political meets. After winning the 2022 tournament, teammates Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy met with previous Prime Minister Liz Truss to chat about equal access to football for girls.

Stay tuned to see the squad arrive and bask in their glory!

