Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson caught 'kissing' live on The Today Show as hosts react

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson shocked viewers with a surprise make-out moment live on The Today Show during Friday’s broadcast.

The Naked Gun co-stars stopped by The Today Show to promote their latest film. Ahead of their interview with Craig Melvin, the NBC hosts amped up the excitement with a teaser for the segment. "Get ready for some laughs, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson," introduced Craig.

© NBC Liam and Pamela were caught 'making out'

As the camera panned to the pair, they were caught playfully faking a make-out session, prompting stunned – and amused – reactions from Craig, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager. "What!" the trio said in unison.

"Did they just kiss?" asked Craig.

© NBC The hosts were left in shock

"They're making out," added Jenna.

As soon as they noticed the camera, Liam and Pamela swiftly broke apart, sharing a laugh at the cheeky moment.

After the commercial break, the hosts reacted to the unexpected make-out moment and weighed in on the swirling romance whispers surrounding the Hollywood duo. "They just had a make-out session," said Savannah.

© NBC The pair clocked the cameras

"The rumors are flying."

"The chemistry is crazy," added Jenna.

"Lots of explaining to do," said Carson Daly.

The interview

In the interview, Craig gently probed the pair about the nature of their blossoming relationship. "So, what's the deal here? You're both single right now, there's clearly a chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?" asked the host.

© NBC The co-stars sat down with Craig Melvin

"I don't understand the question," responded Pamela.

"I had never met Pamela before and we met on set and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And I was like this is nice and let's let it breathe. And that's what we did," added Liam.

"So that's what we're doing right now, we're watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship," replied Craig.

Liam and Pamela's relationship

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Baywatch alum addressed the romance whispers circulating around the pair. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she shared.

"And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson

Pamela also admitted that Liam is "the perfect gentleman" and "brings out the best in you ... with respect, kindness and depth of experience".

Back in October last year, Liam admitted that he was "madly in love" with the 58-year-old in an interview with People. "She's just terrific to work with," he said.

The original Naked Gun films starred Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! premiered in 1988, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear in 1991, and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1994. The reboot hits theatres on August 1 2025.