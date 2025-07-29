Liam Neeson's lookalike sons step into the spotlight with rare red carpet appearance alongside famous dad

The New York premiere of The Naked Gun turned into a family affair on Monday as both Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were supported by their sons on the red carpet.

The 58-year-old, who shares her two children with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, was joined by sons Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29. Meanwhile, Liam posed next to his kids, Micheál Richardson, 30, and Daniel Neeson, 28, whom he shared with his late wife Natasha Richardson.

© Getty Images Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, Micheál Neeson at The Naked Gun New York premiere

The group united for a striking photo, making a head-turning debut on the red carpet. Pamela oozed elegance in a midnight blue gown that featured a high neckline and cinched waist. The satin number was adorned with a silver brooch and accessorized with sheer black gloves. The star styled her blonde bombshell locks into a sleek bob with soft curls while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Liam looked effortlessly suave in a gray tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt. Micheál and Daniel kept it casual yet refined, pairing tailored pants with simple polo shirts, while Pamela's sons, Dylan and Brandon, went for a more formal look in classic suits and ties.

© Getty Images The co-stars have been surrounded by romance whispers

Liam Neeson's sons

While his kids usually keep a low profile, Liam has always been open about how much he cherishes being a father. "It’s an ongoing joy being a dad. It’s always a joy, but it’s a joyful worry," he told Her Magazine in 2012.

"No matter what age they are, they’re still going to be your little boy or your little girl. And you are a hostage to love."

© Getty Images Micheál has followed in his father's footsteps

Liam and Natasha welcomed their first child in June 1995 in Dublin. Initially, Micheál had his sights set on the fashion industry and interned at the likes of Savile Row and Celine. However, Liam's son ultimately decided to pursue acting and starred in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Vox Lux, and the The Big Dogs.

© Getty Images Natasha and her sons Micheal and Daniel in 2008

Back in 2018, Micheál made the big decision to change his last name. He switched his surname from Neeson to Richardson, to honor his late mom. Per The Daily Mail, Natasha's actress mom, Vanessa Redgrave, said of her grandson's decision: "That wasn't because he wanted to avoid his father's fame, which is enormous. He wanted to hold his mother close to him — because she was a remarkable actress. Absolutely remarkable."

Daniel was born in New York City in August 1996. He launched an eco-friendly charitable clothing line named Pine Outfitters in 2017.