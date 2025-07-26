Liam Neeson turns up the romance with Pamela Anderson as they recreate iconic scene

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are hitting the promo trail for The Naked Gun – and they're not missing the chance to stir up buzz about their suspected romance.

On Thursday, the duo attended the Berlin premiere of the film at the UCI Luxe East Side Gallery. Pamela took to Instagram to share a playful video of the co-stars reenacting the iconic Titanic scene between Jack and Rose. In the clip, Liam stood behind Pamela with his hands on her waist as she extended her arms to the sides, recreating the legendary Titanic pose.

© Instagram Pamela and Liam recreated a scene from the Titanic

The 58-year-old looked stunning in an elegant two-piece from New York-based bridal designer Danielle Frankel. The look was a custom emerald-green version of the brand’s spaghetti strap Gemma bustier top and matching maxi Gemma skirt. The gown, which was taken from the designer's fall/winter 2024 collection, was crafted from silk wool and featured frayed bias. Pamela draped a matching, long chiffon scarf around her neck and accessorized with emerald pointed-toe heels.

The actor added a touch of glitz to her ensemble via an antique pair of 1970s diamond-and-emerald drop earrings from Saidian Vintage Jewel. Pamela's luscious blonde locks were styled into a sleek bob with curls while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a glossy lip.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the Berlin premiere

Meanwhile, Liam looked suave in a tailored gray suit layered over a simple black T-shirt.

"From the London to Berlin… this tour has been full of smiles, laughter, and so much love... Thank you to everyone who came out to giggle with us (and watch on the big screen). NYC next!," penned Pamela on Instagram.

Pamela has been serving a fashion marathon throughout her movie's promotional tour. On Tuesday, she graced the red carpet in London in a custom strapless gown courtesy of Rodarte. The purple gown featured a form-fitting bodice and a square neckline while the garment was cinched at the waist for a refined silhouette. The bodice was adorned with a crisscrossing fabric while the back of the dress featured two bands of chiffon fabric from the waist.

© WireImage Liam declared that he was "madly in love" with the actress

The original Naked Gun films starred Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! premiered in 1988, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear in 1991, and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1994. The reboot hits theaters on August 1 2025.

What have Pamela and Liam said about each other?

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pamela gushed over her co-star. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she shared.

© Getty Images Pamela bestowed a kiss on Liam's cheek

"And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

Back in October last year, Liam admitted that he was "madly in love" with the 58-year-old in an interview with People. "She's just terrific to work with," he said.