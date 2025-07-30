Ozzy Osbourne's rarely seen son appears at funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne's rarely seen eldest son, Louis, has been seen at the rocker's funeral procession in Birmingham.

Louis, 50, who is Ozzy's firstborn son from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, was seen alongside Sharon, Aimee, Jack and Kelly Osbourne during the funeral procession for the late rocker.

Taking place in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, the singer's family poured out in droves as they laid their own floral tributes at the site. Before rejoining the procession, Jack, Kelly, Sharon, and Aimee also made a peace sign as they stood in front of the thousands of fans lining the streets.

© AFP via Getty Images Louis, pictured next to Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne, also attended the procession

Trish Maguire and her friend, who were on the ground in Birmingham for the procession, told HELLO!: "Seeing so many people here to celebrate and show support of him is truly amazing."

Following the news of his father's passing on 22 July, Louis turned his Facebook profile image into a simple black square. His name also appeared under the family's official statement; meanwhile, his sister, Jessica's, did not.

Just weeks earlier, Louis praised his father's final performance at Villa Park in a sweet Facebook post. Louis wrote: "I don't really know where to start about the show yesterday. It was hugely emotional for us.

"I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more. I had been anxious for months about this as I've been worried about my dad's ability to perform with his Parkinson's disease.

"I just wanted it to be a dignified send off for him. But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it."

Louis praised his father during his final performance earlier in July

While the father and son had managed to repair their relationship in recent times, in the years before that, it had proven to be quite fractious.

In a 2011 documentary, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, Louis lamented on his fractured relationship with a father who wasn't present, and was often addled with drink and drugs.

"When he was around and he wasn't [drunk], he was a great father. But that was kind of seldom, really."

© Getty Images The father and son previously had a fractured relationship

"I just have a lot of memories of him being drunk, random [explicit] like driving cars across fields and crashing them in the middle of the night and stuff like that. It's not good for family life, really," he added.

Ozzy also reflected on his relationship with his eldest children and his first wife, saying:

© Alamy Stock Photo Thelma lived a reclusive life after splitting from Ozzy

"The way I treated both my wives… I was a bad father, an abusive husband, and I had an ego the size of India," he recalled years later.

"I spent decades of my life being an absolute idiot. I've got so many regrets I can't even remember half of them. But wives and kids are right at the top. It's pointless even saying sorry. I couldn't say it enough times. All I can do is stay sober."