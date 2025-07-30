Cat Deeley's dating history – from 'bad boy' partner to ex who left her a 'shell'

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty confirmed on Tuesday that they had called time on their 12-year marriage with a statement confirming the end of their relationship.

The couple, who had been married since 2012, confirmed their intention to co-parent their children in the statement. This isn't the first time that Cat has faced heartbreak, as the This Morning star was in two long-term relationships before she ended up settling down with Patrick, her former Fame Academy co-host.

The star was previously in a relationship with Mark Whelan, with some sources even claiming the pair had secretly married, and she also dated Twilight star Jack Huston.

© Getty The couple confirmed their split to PA

Here's all you need to know about Cat's love life before Patrick…

Mark Whelan

Cat's first love was with businessman and PR consultant Mark Whelan. The former couple's relationship was so strong that there are reports that the pair were married between 2001 and 2006.

The mother-of-two doesn't often speak about Mark, but once said that he "used to be a bad boy, but these days is a lot more mellow". She added: "He's ten years older than me and very smart and he's introduced me to things that weren't in my realm."

© Getty Images Cat and Mark were an item between 2001 and 2006

A report in the Star back in 2006 claimed that it was Mark who called time on their relationship. The publication reported that a friend of the businessman said he had been "reassessing his life and decided his future wasn't with Cat".

At the time, Cat said: "We've split up - but I've never talked about my private life and I don't intend to now."

Jack Huston

During her time in the United States, Cat started dating actor Jack Huston, who has been in films like The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Irishman and House of Gucci.

© WireImage Cat also dated Twilight star Jack

The couple split in 2010 reportedly due to "work commitments".

Cat's cryptic comments

Following her split from Jack, Cat told Red magazine that she was incredibly happy with her single life. She explained to the publication: "You are so much better off on your own than with the wrong person.

© Instagram Cat urged women not to let any man turn them into a 'shell'

"I'd say to any woman, get out of the bad relationship that's turning you into a shell of your former self. Learn from it, and get out. Then wait: enjoy yourself and your friends because, when what you want comes along, you'll spot it."

Cat has never named the person who she was referring to in the article.