10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's sons with comedian husband Patrick Kielty

Glamorous TV presenter Cat Deeley has just landed the hosting spot on This Morning alongside the lovely Ben Shepherd, taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Cat has been absent from British screens since 2006 when she began hosting So You Think You Can Dance in the US, so it will be wonderful to have the star back on British telly.

Cat, 47, made her name on kids' TV show SMTV Live in 1998, which she co-hosted with Ant and Dec. She then presented Fame Academy and Stars In Their Eyes.

Cat and Patrick

In her home life, Cat is mum to two boys, Milo, eight, and James, five, with her husband of 11 years, comedian Patrick Kielty.

Cat and Patrick met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002, becoming friends and later marrying in Rome in 2012.

See 10 photos of the couple's cute sons below…

Bouncing together © Instagram A rare photo of Cat and Patrick's sons together, having a ball as they enjoy playing on an inflatable outdoors.

Trip to a farm © Instagram Milo and James were treated to a day at a farm with their parents – we spy a goose in the background!

Tennis lessons © Instagram Aw, what a sweet snap. Cat shared this photo of one of her sons learning to play tennis with her Instagram followers.

Sunny memories Here's Cat with her sons ready to hit the beach. "Made it to the sunshine," wrote the star mum back in April 2023.

Surf's up What a lovely family shot. In July 2022, Cat posted this picture and wrote: "Surfing with the boys in Malibu. Two in… Two out! Watching the fam on @aninebing. I’m pretty sure this is what Lou Reed meant."

Woof woof! Cat shared the sweetest picture of one of her sons with the family dog, writing: "This little lady has been my partner in crime for the past 12 years #lilly #internationaldogday and loves my boys as much as I do… Just occasionally takes herself off for 'quiet time'."

Cheeky boys "Boys in a box! Mischief Makers," wrote Cat beside this photo of her children having a blast playing in a hamper basket.



Easter time "Ready for the hunt! #easteregghunt," said Cat when she shared this adorable photo.

Hug for mum This really does look like the best hug in the world. The star mum shared the snap of herself hugging her son, telling fans: "Hold onto your hats! Here comes 2020."