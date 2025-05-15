Cat Deeley just convinced me I need a butter yellow blazer in my wardrobe

The sun might be hiding today but Cat Deeley's latest outfit is bringing a dose of vitamin D with its sunny disposition - and it's got me thinking, do I need to add a butter yellow blazer to my summer wardrobe? Hint - it's a yes.

Cat's yellow suit is a linen mix two-piece from Spanish brand Massimo Dutti, and features a wide leg trouser with slightly structured blazer. What sets the jacket, priced at £169, apart is the fact it's made from linen; it somehow looks both tailored and smart while giving an air of casual too.

© Instagram Cat wears a sunny blazer in the shade of the season, butter yellow

It has a one button fastening, a super slimming detail and great for those with wider shoulders. The wider peak lapels balance out a broader frame, and it looks a little less formal than a blazer with multiple buttons. I'd wear it undone to keep the relaxed vibe.

And who doesn't love a little linen in the summer months? This is the sort of overcoat you need for the British summer, because let's face it, it's not all 30C heatwaves, even in peak summer. This is ideal for throwing on over your denim shorts and tee, or over an occasion wear dress for your summer events.

EXACT MATCH: Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Blazer © Massimo Dutti £169 at Massimo Dutti

Butter yellow is, of course, the underground hit of the season and it shows no signs of slowing down, with A-listers including Eva Longoria to Kendall Jenner wearing the 'it' shade of summer. I guarantee you'll see plenty of butter yellow dresses at summer weddings or the races, and Cat's blazer is a great way to dip your toe into the colour trend.

Cat's blazer - how to style it

You don't need the whole three-piece suit to give this look a go. This blazer could be your handy summer jacket, a way to smarten up a beachy cami dress or jeans and a top. I love how Cat's worn hers with a slinky, lingerie-inspired vest; I'd swap the trousers for jeans and you've got a chic, easy evening outfit.

Don't be afraid to clash colours with butter yellow either. As well as looking on-trend with denim and neutrals, I love a butter yellow with blush pink, Capri blue and pistachio green; those saccharine colours look scrumptious altogether.

Cat's blazer - affordable alternatives

It's not surprise that the high street is teeming with butter yellow blazers, since it is the fashion pack's shade du jour. I spotted a brilliantly cheap yellow blazer at Next, priced at £50. It's super similar to Cat's, with one button, a tailored vibe and linen mix. This has matching linen shorts, an alternative to a trouser suit if you're feeling the vibe.

CLOSE MATCH: Next Tailored Blazer with Linen © Next £50 at Next

Search 'yellow blazer' at ASOS and you're thrown over 100 styles, ranging from oversized to fitted. I think Vero Moda's yellow blazer is a solid purchase, costing only £48 and bearing the same details at Cat's. This also has a matching wide leg trouser or longline shorts to complete the suit.

CLOSE MATCH: Vero Moda Yellow Blazer © ASOS £48 at ASOS

For those wanting to invest, there's a few yellow blazers over the £150 mark. Reformation has a stunning linen blazer in the shade, priced at £298. Called the James Linen Blazer, it's a slim fit and made from 100% linen. Saint + Sofia's £139 blazer is made from a viscose crepe, so a good option if you're looking for a non-linen option.