Pamela Anderson delights in 2025's hottest trend amid swirling Liam Neeson romance reports

Pamela Anderson stole the show with her take on summer 2025's biggest colour trend on Thursday night.

The 58-year-old was promoting her new film, The Naked Gun, in which she stars with rumoured beau Liam Neeson.

Pamela's look

Pamela showed she's on top of the trends with her look when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The star appeared in a gorgeous butter yellow dress by Gucci from their Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

The outfit features a striking high neckline with a trailing scarf, complemented by lace detailing on the hem.

© Getty The actress is rumoured to be seeing her 'The Naked Gun' co-star, Liam Neeson

Pamela kept the look simple with sheer tights, nude heels and minimal jewellery.

She also went makeup-free for the appearance.

Butter yellow has taken 2025 by force, appearing everywhere from the runway to the high street.

© Getty Butter yellow is the colour of the summer

Oriona Robb, fashion expert and celebrity stylist, explained why the colour has become so popular:

"Butter yellow has become a standout shade this season thanks to its soft, luxurious tone that flatters every skin tone and exudes quiet confidence. It’s the perfect balance between understated and playful, making it a go-to for everything from tailoring to occasion wear."

It's not the first time that Pamela has rocked yellow. Let's take a look at some of her best looks over the years.

1/ 6 © Getty Another one from the press tour for 'The Naked Gun', it seems Pamela loves butter yellow just as much as we do. The actress was spotted sporting a butter yellow maxi dress and white sneakers while out and about in London. She layered the dress with a paler yellow cable-knit jumper by Polo Ralph Lauren to keep the not-so-sunny weather at bay, showing you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort.



2/ 6 © Getty Pamela looked incredible at the 34th Annual Gotham Film Awards in New York City last year. She showed off her silhouette in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a large satin bow on the back. She paired the dress with matching pointed-toe heels for a simple but cohesive look.



3/ 6 © Getty Pamela was spotted enjoying some family time with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, in New York City ahead of her debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. The actress looked striking in a bold yellow vintage number by Tom Ford for Gucci. The dress featured ruching and a braided leather strap around the neck for an elevated look.



4/ 6 © Getty Pamela really stood out on the blue carpet for Cirque du Soleil's 'One Night for ONE DROP' event back in 2013. She attended the Las Vegas event, which was held in celebration of World Water Day, in this vintage floral Versace number.

5/ 6 © Getty Throwing it back to 2005, we just love this yellow halter neck mini that Pamela chose for the Billboard Music Awards. The star shone in the bright shade, which showed off her toned arms and legs. She paired the dress with strappy metallic heels and a matching shoulder bag, along with a chunky gold bracelet on her left wrist.