Pamela Anderson's $20 million net worth compared to Liam Neeson's amid rumored romance

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are making headlines for their reported romance. The two actors are starring in the upcoming film The Naked Gun and apparently got along great. Pamela, 58, and Liam, 73, even shocked fans with a surprise make-out moment live on The Today Show during Friday's broadcast.

While the two playfully dodged questions from Today's Craig Melvin, their chemistry is palpable.

"I had never met Pamela before and we met on set and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors," Liam explained. "And I was like this is nice and let's let it breathe. And that's what we did."

© Getty Images Pamela and Liam made The Naked Gun premiere a family affair

On the red carpet for their film, Pamela told Entertainment Tonight: "I think I have a friend forever in Liam. And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

Both Pamela and Liam have had long careers in the industry, but their net worths are drastically different.

Pamela's $20 million net worth

© Instagram The two have looked comfortable together on their press tour

The Baywatch actress boasts a $20 million net worth. Pamela first rose to stardom as a Playboy model. She was then cast in the lifeguard drama. The actress made a comeback in 2023 after a documentary about her life, Pamela, a Love Story, premiered on Netflix.

In the documentary, Pamela details her relationships, her stolen sex tape, and the many times she made headlines for money issues.

"She was the most famous woman in the world on the most famous show in the world and she doesn't have a nest egg from Baywatch to rely upon," Ryan White, the director of the documentary, told Yahoo Entertainment.

© Variety via Getty Images Pamela now goes makeup free for Hollywood events

In 2020, after breaking up with Jon Peters, who claims he was married to the actress for 12 days, Pamela moved back to her hometown of Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

"I felt very sad and lonely," Pamela told Better Homes & Gardens. "I didn't feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much. I came to a point where I decided to move home and disappear and get into my garden."

Pamela still lives primarily in Canada, but returned to the big screen in the critically acclaimed film, The Last Showgirl.

Liam Neeson's $120 million net worth

The Irish actor has almost 20 years on Pamela, and a larger net worth too. Liam's $120 million net worth is thanks to his four decade career. He gained notoriety for his Oscar nominated performance in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List. In 2008, Liam transformed into an action star in Taken.

Liam was married to fellow actress, Natasha Richardson, for 15 years until her tragic death after a skiing accident.

© Getty Images Liam and his late wife Natasha share two sons

"It was a horrible thing to happen. Everybody just pulled together," Liam told PEOPLE in 2024.

Liam is no stranger to dating Hollywood actresses. He's been linked to Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields, and Helen Mirren. And while he told PEOPLE last fall that he was "past" dating, it looks like Pamela could be the change for him.