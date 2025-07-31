Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liam Neeson's late wife's 'dear friends' share their verdict on star's 'romance' with Pamela Anderson
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson arrive at the BFI 52 London Film Festival: 'The Other Man' Premiere at the Odeon West End on October 17, 2008 in London, England© Getty Images

Andy Cohen discussed the relationship between The Naked Gun co-stars

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
9 minutes ago
Speculation around a possible romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson has sparked widespread buzz – now, even close friends of the actor's late wife, Natasha Richardson, are weighing in.

The Naked Gun co-stars made a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in Manhattan on Wednesday. Andy Cohen, the show's host and a longtime friend of Natasha Richardson, offered his perspective on Liam and Pamela’s blossoming relationship.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at SiriusXM's Town Hal© Getty Images
The co-stars have been surrounded by romance whispers

"I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is," said the Bravo host.

"As I was telling him at the [Naked Gun] premiere party, I go, 'Liam, [Pamela] is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys. I mean, this just works, and you know'" he added.

liam neeson and natasha richardson 2007© Getty Images
Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson

He continued: "She is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. Like what she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

Andy pointed out that it's been 16 years since Natasha's passing in 2009 and suggested that Liam may now be ready to find love again. The actor was previously married to Natasha before she tragically sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45. The couple, who tied the knot in 1994, shared two sons – Micheál and Daniel.

Andy Cohen in blue suit© Getty Images
Andy Cohen shared his insight

What have Liam and Pamela said about their relationship?

During an interview on the Today Show earlier this week, Craig Melvin asked the pair about the nature of their blossoming relationship. "So, what's the deal here? You're both single right now, there's clearly a chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?" asked the host.

"I don't understand the question," responded Pamela. 

Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, Micheál Neeson at The Naked Gun New York premiere © Getty Images
Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, Micheál Neeson at The Naked Gun New York premiere

"I had never met Pamela before and we met on set and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And I was like this is nice and let's let it breathe. And that's what we did," added Liam.

"So that's what we're doing right now, we're watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship," replied Craig.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson© NBC
Liam and Pamela on Today Show

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Baywatch star addressed the romance whispers. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she shared.

"And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

Back in October last year, Liam admitted that he was "madly in love" with the 58-year-old in an interview with People. "She's just terrific to work with," he said.

