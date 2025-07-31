Liam Neeson's late wife's 'dear friends' share their verdict on star's 'romance' with Pamela Anderson

Speculation around a possible romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson has sparked widespread buzz – now, even close friends of the actor's late wife, Natasha Richardson, are weighing in.

The Naked Gun co-stars made a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in Manhattan on Wednesday. Andy Cohen, the show's host and a longtime friend of Natasha Richardson, offered his perspective on Liam and Pamela’s blossoming relationship.

"I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is," said the Bravo host.

"As I was telling him at the [Naked Gun] premiere party, I go, 'Liam, [Pamela] is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys. I mean, this just works, and you know'" he added.

He continued: "She is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. Like what she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

Andy pointed out that it's been 16 years since Natasha's passing in 2009 and suggested that Liam may now be ready to find love again. The actor was previously married to Natasha before she tragically sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45. The couple, who tied the knot in 1994, shared two sons – Micheál and Daniel.

What have Liam and Pamela said about their relationship?

During an interview on the Today Show earlier this week, Craig Melvin asked the pair about the nature of their blossoming relationship. "So, what's the deal here? You're both single right now, there's clearly a chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?" asked the host.

"I don't understand the question," responded Pamela.

"I had never met Pamela before and we met on set and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And I was like this is nice and let's let it breathe. And that's what we did," added Liam.

"So that's what we're doing right now, we're watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship," replied Craig.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Baywatch star addressed the romance whispers. "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," she shared.

"And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

Back in October last year, Liam admitted that he was "madly in love" with the 58-year-old in an interview with People. "She's just terrific to work with," he said.