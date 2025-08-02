Kim Cattrall’s cryptic post sparks fans' frenzy after And Just Like That cancellation

Kim Cattrall has been at the centre of many rumours since the start of the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That.

Long-time buffs of the series were disappointed to discover that Cattrall had no intention of being part of the new show, as her character, successful PR executive Samantha Jones, was one of the main protagonists and a fan favourite.

Cattrall didn’t hold back then, sharing the reasons for her decision publicly, but she hasn’t commented on the series since her small cameo in Season 2, where we see Samantha talking to Carrie on the phone for a few seconds – a scene that did not require the actress to film with the rest of the cast.

The rumours resumed last night, when the actress shared a cryptic Instagram post that her followers interpreted as a reference to the cancellation of And Just Like That after its third season.

Kim shared a picture of a sunset over a body of water, captioning the image simply: "It’s the end of a very long week."

© Kim Cattrall The cryptic post sparked rumours among Kim's fans

The actress did not comment on the series ending, but her fans seem convinced that this picture was her way of sharing her feelings about it.

In the comments, one wrote, "Translation: finally this thing is over (in a Samantha voice)", while another one chimed, "You never disappoint! Samantha Jones!".

Most of the messages, though, were expressions of love for the character, as many still hope that Cattrall will someday return as Samantha Jones in some capacity.

"We need a Samantha-only spinoff in London written by Candyce Bushnell and Darren Star. And it can be everything AJLT wasn’t!" said one follower, while another wrote, "And Just Like That… Samantha sat down to watch the sunrise, took a drink from her glass of champagne and celebrated Karma."

Why was Kim Cattrall not part of And Just Like That?

© Getty Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of Sex In The City: The Movie

In an interview with Piers Morgan, when asked about her decision not to appear in the sequel, she said: "This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now."

While saying she just politely declined the offer, although she felt bad for the fans, she pointed out: "This is extenuating circumstances, and in the past I've felt, wow, especially with the fans, I don't want to in any shape or form ruin an ideal of it, because it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always."

Kim’s feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

© WireImage Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and The City

In the same interview with Morgan, she also spoke about Sarah Jessica Parker, saying she "could have been nicer" when they were filming SATC together.

"We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be."

In 2018, when Parker took to X to send Cattrall her condolences following the death of her brother, their fallout became public.

In response to her post, Kim replied: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker... My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

And Just Like That comes to an end after three seasons

© HBO Charlotte and Lisa in And Just Like That

After three seasons and a lot of controversy, And Just Like That is coming to an end.

In a statement published on August 1, showrunner Michael Patrick King told fans: "And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end."

"While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12."

He continued: "SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."