Sex and the City: the shocking way Samantha has been written out of series revealed

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones will not be killed off in the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That…, with her absence being explained by a fallout with main character Carrie.

The news was recently confirmed by LA Correspondent Ross King as he chatted to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show. He said: "We now know that they’re going to leave the door open, we think, and actually what they’re saying is that in the story itself Carrie and Samantha fall out after Carrie fired Samantha as a publicist."

"So they are going to keep it somewhat current because, of course as we know, in real life there was a bit of a fallout," he added.

The rumours that Samantha’s absence from the new series might be explained by her death began when it was announced that Kim Cattrall would not be returning to the series. However, insiders have claimed that they hope Kim will return to the series for its second season. A source told the Daily Mail: "We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one-off, this will be a series."

"It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back. We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon will return for the series

The insider also revealed that the series will focus on Carrie trying to repair the friendship with Samantha. The source said: "You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship. In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art."

While Kim won’t be in the new series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth and John Corbett will all be reprising their original roles.

