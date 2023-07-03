Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon reveals worries for Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has opened up about her worries for Kim Cattrall’s cameo appearance in And Just Like That, admitting that she was very disappointed when the surprise was leaked earlier.

Chatting to The Times, Cynthia explained: "We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance. We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

"I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo."

Sarah Jessica Parker added that she was also saddened by the leak while chatting on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. She said: "It’s a big bummer because it would’ve been so like fireworks in the middle, you know, and also because we want to make sure that expectations are real.

"Like it’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship and all the stuff that’s off camera. Like yeah, they’re talking. They talk all the time, and it comes at a significant moment of the series so."

After refusing to return for the third SATC movie, which was ultimately scrapped, as well as the And Just Like That show, Kim opened up about what it took to agree to the cameo appearance.

Chatting on The View, she said: "Well, it is very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO… saying, 'What can we do?' I went, 'Hmmm,'" adding: "'Let me get creative.' One of those things was to get [Patricia] Field back. Because I just thought, you know, if I'm gonna come back, I gotta come back in that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did."

The actress had a public falling out with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker back in 2017 after Kim said that Sarah "could have been nicer" after she declined to join the third instalment of the movie franchise.

She said: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and, specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer…. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have. We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways, it's a very healthy place to be."

Kim also spoke about her decision not to take part in the franchise anymore, adding: "This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one. I’m 61. It’s now."