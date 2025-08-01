MAFS star Jamie Marinos reunites with UK cast in surprise appearance

Married At First Sight Australia star Jamie Marinos delighted fans with a special appearance at the National Reality TV Awards in London, where she met her UK counterparts for the first time.

The show's breakout star, who won the hearts of fans nationwide when she joined the cast of season 12, attended the awards ceremony alongside Emma Barnes and Kristina Goodsell, who appeared on MAFS UK's most recent season.

Fast friends

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Jamie posed with Emma and Kristina on the special night

Jamie stunned in a black mesh dress that brushed the ground, with the TV personality adding high heels and a silver handbag to complete her look.

Her blonde locks were styled in soft waves down her back, and she wore glam makeup for the night out.

Emma, who was matched with Caspar in season nine of MAFS UK, was glowing in a bronze silk gown, with her blonde hair worn in bouncy curls. The investment sales manager has since split with Caspar and did not appear on the show's reunion special, much to the dismay of her fans.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I The Australian star stunned in a black gown

Kristina, an animal carer who also starred in MAFS UK's ninth season, wore a showstopping orange dress with green detailing and a thigh split. Her orange handbag perfectly matched the gown, and Kristina added a pop of colour with her strappy turquoise high heels.

The East Sussex native was matched with Kieran on the show, although the pair chose not to continue their marriage.

Jamie shared a sweet snap of the trio to Instagram on the special night, captioning it, "My MAFS UK girlies" alongside a heart emoji. MAFS UK won the award for the Best Dating Show at the event.

Breakup blues

© Instagram Jamie revealed how she healed from her breakup

The Australian star rose to fame on season 12 for her quippy one-liners, and was married to Dave Hand during her time on the show.

Despite being one of the strongest couples of their season, they revealed their split at the reunion.

The 28-year-old got candid about healing from her breakup in an Instagram video, after responding to a fan's comment that she looked "happier".

© Instagram She split from Dave Hand before the reunion

"Thanks, I cried it all out, trauma-dumped to ChatGPT, called my friends and family daily, filled my days with things that filled my cup, and surrounded myself with people who felt like sunshine – until I did too," she wrote in the video.

"And even now, the work never ends – but it's not as heavy anymore. It's healing. And I can appreciate this incredible journey, lows and all."

New beginnings

© Instagram Jamie and Eliot have grown closer in recent months

Jamie grew closer to her MAFS co-star Eliot Donovan in the months following the reunion, with fans speculating that the pair were secretly dating. While the reality TV alums clarified their relationship status, revealing that they were just friends, neither ruled out romance in the future.

"We are really good friends," Jamie shared in an Instagram Q&A. "He's been such a great support system, always makes me laugh, and I'm super grateful to have him around."

"We are both single, and focusing on ourselves at the moment – but who knows what the future holds," she said coyly.

© Instagram They clarified their relationship status

Eliot echoed her words, telling 9Entertainment: "Jamie is an absolute babe and I would be very lucky to be in a romantic relationship with her...but at this point in time, we are just close friends."

"I'm not in any kind of position to be navigating a romantic relationship, but I wouldn't rule anything out. I am absolutely loving going on this journey with Jamie by my side," he concluded.

