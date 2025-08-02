Why Dylan Dreyer's split from husband won't impact her birthday celebrations

Dylan Dreyer has reason to celebrate on August 2 as she marks her 44th birthday, and even her recent split from her husband, Brian Fichera, won't spoil her fun.

The Today star will no doubt spend time on her special day with her three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, and her estranged husband will likely join in with the celebrations too.

Friendly exes

Dylan and Brian have remained close friends, despite announcing their separation after 12 years of marriage last month.

Just recently, they enjoyed a vacation together with their sons and extended family, with Dylan sharing several photos documenting their fun, including snaps of Brian and a pair of portraits of the family of five as a unit.

© Instagram Dylan will likely celebrate her birthday with Brian and their kids

Dylan captioned the photo set with a quote from her children's book, Misty the Cloud, that spoke of finding happiness in the small things while learning to slow down and absorb the moment.

It read: "Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You'll soon find you're living under sunny skies again' - Misty the Cloud."

Last week, Dylan took to Instagram and shared a round of photos featuring both Brian and their eldest son, Calvin, as they enjoyed some time on the golf course.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are successfully co-parenting

She first shared a selfie of her and Calvin in their golf gear sitting in the cart, followed by another selfie, with Brian goofing around in the background.

She also shared a photo of their score sheet, with "Daddy," "Cal," and "Mommy" listed on it.

The post led to many fans praising Dylan and Brian for remaining friendly despite their split and being excellent co-parents to their three boys.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian recently vacationed together

"I'm glad to see co-parenting at its best. Love your little family!" one wrote. Another said: "You go Dylan! You and Brian are a perfect example of how co-parenting can be done through love and laughter!! Love your family dynamic! I wish nothing but the best for you all!"

Dylan and Brian have kept their promise to "remain the closest of friends" and "co-parent our three wonderful boys," as proven by their various outings and happy family photos following their split.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are still close friends

Dylan shared the news of their separation on July 18 with an emotional Instagram post.

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Dylan and Brian were married for 12 years

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."