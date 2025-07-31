Today's Dylan Dreyer talks feeling 'alone' as she shares parenting insight

Today Show's Dylan Dreyer shared an emotional family update following her recent collaboration.

The 43-year-old has taken on a new role as a judge on a diverse panel for Parents magazine’s inaugural Next Gen Awards. In a video shared to Instagram, the NBC meteorologist discussed why families need help now more than ever.

© NBC / TODAY Dylan admitted "feeling alone"

"Sometimes you feel less alone when you know that support is out there," she admitted.

'There's this idea that everything has to be perfect. You have to do it all. We need to know that there are other people out there who just want to offer support."

Dylan went on to highlight the individuals she selected – those making a meaningful and positive impact in the parenting space. "It was such an incredible list of people to choose from. It was hard to decide. Ayesha and Steph Curry, I love that they created Eat Learn Play to make sure kids are eating properly, eating healthy, so that they can go and exercise and play and use their minds in a way that's not sitting on screens," she said.

She continued: "I also chose Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. They are the CEOs of Baby 2 Baby. There are so many kids out there who can't get the basic necessities. Baby 2 Baby provides the necessities that these children need."

The Today star revealed that she’s been drawing on the work of Dr. Jonathan Haidt to help guide her own journey through motherhood. "I also chose Dr. Jonathan Haidt. I mean, when he came out with his best seller, The Anxious Generation, I'm not at that point yet, but I want to arm myself with the knowledge I need to know now, so that I'm prepared when my kids do get to that age," she added.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer hosts the Third Hour

"I would say the common theme that I was looking for is how to help those children. We look to these other companies and these other folks helping us be able to succeed as parents so that our kids can thrive," Dylan concluded.

Dylan's family life

Dylan issued a statement via Instagram revealing that she had split from her husband, Brian Fichera. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© Instagram Dylan and her ex Brian Fichera went on vacation together

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer captured mid-laugh while sitting in a crowd with Brian Fichera and their three kids, shared on Instagram

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

The star shares three sons together: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three.