Dylan Dreyer set for Hollywood? Today star talks being a 'famous actor' during surprise segment on show

Dylan Dreyer could be making a move to Hollywood after joking she could become a "famous actor".
The 43-year-old meteorologist had the full support of her Today co-host, Al Roker, who claimed on Friday's show that the big screen "is beckoning" following an interview with British actor Henry Golding.
Hollywood
It was revealed that Henry's ideal location to shoot a movie would be Alaska, a state Dylan has traveled to and is familiar with, and Al was quick to point out similarities between him and Dylan.
"Dylan, I'm telling you. He did a travel show. You do Earth Odyssey," Al said, to which Dylan immediately replied: "So, I could be a famous actor?"
Al appeared serious and told her: "Hollywood could be beckoning," but Dylan appeared to see the funny side and joked: "Maybe they'll check out my YouTube channel."
This confused Craig Melvin, who asked her: 'You've got a YouTube channel?" And Dylan laughed, replying: "No, but maybe I'll get one." Quick on the mark, Al joked: "She's going to start one today!"
While it seems Dylan has no plans to try and conquer Hollywood just yet, she has experienced a huge life change after announcing her split from her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, last month.
Separation
Dylan and Brian, who now co-parent their sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, shared the news on July 18 with an emotional Instagram post.
For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.
"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.
"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."
Marital home
It appears there was a clear sign the couple were preparing to part ways as they listed their marital home in New York for $2.5 million just months before.
The couple bought the Manhattan condo in 2016 after selling their Upper West Side co-op, which they listed for $862,000. Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin.
The former couple transformed the space to fit their family of five, with the second bedroom featuring a three-level bunk bed, built-in storage, and animal-printed units.
Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park's stunning landscaping.
Inside, the residence offers a generous living area with sophisticated oak flooring, a sleek chef’s kitchen outfitted with gray minimalist cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble countertops, and a dining room that accommodates ten guests.
The couple also owns a beach house in Point Lookout, New York, that remains registered under Brian's name.