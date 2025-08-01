Dylan Dreyer set for Hollywood? Today star talks being a 'famous actor' during surprise segment on show

Dylan Dreyer could be making a move to Hollywood after joking she could become a "famous actor".

The 43-year-old meteorologist had the full support of her Today co-host, Al Roker, who claimed on Friday's show that the big screen "is beckoning" following an interview with British actor Henry Golding.

Hollywood

It was revealed that Henry's ideal location to shoot a movie would be Alaska, a state Dylan has traveled to and is familiar with, and Al was quick to point out similarities between him and Dylan.

"Dylan, I'm telling you. He did a travel show. You do Earth Odyssey," Al said, to which Dylan immediately replied: "So, I could be a famous actor?"

© NBC Dylan joked she could be a 'famous actor'

Al appeared serious and told her: "Hollywood could be beckoning," but Dylan appeared to see the funny side and joked: "Maybe they'll check out my YouTube channel."

This confused Craig Melvin, who asked her: 'You've got a YouTube channel?" And Dylan laughed, replying: "No, but maybe I'll get one." Quick on the mark, Al joked: "She's going to start one today!"

While it seems Dylan has no plans to try and conquer Hollywood just yet, she has experienced a huge life change after announcing her split from her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, last month.

© NBC Al joked 'Hollywood is beckoning' Dylan

Separation

Dylan and Brian, who now co-parent their sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, shared the news on July 18 with an emotional Instagram post.

For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Dylan and Brian Fichera announced their split on July 18, 2025

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Marital home

© Getty Images Dylan and Brian listed their marital home for $2.5m

It appears there was a clear sign the couple were preparing to part ways as they listed their marital home in New York for $2.5 million just months before.

The couple bought the Manhattan condo in 2016 after selling their Upper West Side co-op, which they listed for $862,000. Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin.

The former couple transformed the space to fit their family of five, with the second bedroom featuring a three-level bunk bed, built-in storage, and animal-printed units.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian now co-parent their three sons

Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park's stunning landscaping.

Inside, the residence offers a generous living area with sophisticated oak flooring, a sleek chef’s kitchen outfitted with gray minimalist cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble countertops, and a dining room that accommodates ten guests.

The couple also owns a beach house in Point Lookout, New York, that remains registered under Brian's name.