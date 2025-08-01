Dylan Dreyer's amazing silver lining amid shock divorce news

Earlier this month, the news broke that The Today Show's Dylan Dreyer has separated from her husband Brian Fichera, after 13 years of marriage.

A few months prior to the announcement, their New York condo was put up for sale for $2.5 million, which is now more obviously a major hint about their split.

Dylan is no-doubt going through a testing time, having to navigate a break-up with three sons: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three. However, there is one small silver lining, and that's to do with their NY property.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera pose for a photo on steps with their three sons, shared on Instagram

Zillow reports that average prices in the area are 2.9 per cent up on last year. An average home sold for $1,218,684, so Dylan's property is already way above that mark. Plus, the fact that they have resided there since 2016 means they likely acquired it for a lot less, and will therefore be set to make a hefty profit.

It is unknown where Dylan is planning on living, but it is probable she will continue staying in the area for school and work reasons.

The couple bought this particular Manhattan condo after selling their Upper West Side co-op, which they listed for $862,000.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer is navigating this tricky time

Family beach house

The couple also own a beach house in Point Lookout, New York. It is not known what will happen to this property amid the divorce. In the past, the family have shared snaps from the waterfront location, revealing its stylish interiors, huge kitchen and idyllic porch area. A sweet sign on the wall reads: "The Fichera Family Beach House Point Lookout."

© Photo: Instagram Dylan with two of her boys

What has Dylan said about the break-up?

The presenter took to Instagram to tell her fans the sad news. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer announced her split in a heartfelt statement

She continued: "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

The talk show host closed the comments on her Instagram, but the post received over 90,000 likes in solidarity.