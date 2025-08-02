Padma Lakshmi, 54, wows in hot pink bikini after revealing perimenopause gave her 'huge boobs'

Taste The Nation star Padma Lakshmi has wowed fans with her latest social media post.

The 54-year-old was glowing as she posed in a hot pink bikini on the balcony of a beachside cottage with clear blue waters behind her as she vacationed in the Hamptons.

The string bikini featured ruched detailing and tied at the waist and around the neck, highlighting her figure.

"That lady hasn't lost her touch for decades now. Wow Padma, love it," commented one follower as others shared their love for the look. "Oh my God! Padma just gets better as the years go by," read one comment as another fan added: "Always thought sunsets were the most beautiful sight; now I realize they are 2nd."

© Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi on holiday in the Hamptons

In a video also included in the carousel Padma paired her bikini with a pink floral kimono and cuddled her pet dog.

"Let's howl together," she quipped, giving an insight into the way they spent time together, and as Padma howled her pet went to playfully nip at her face.

© Padma Lakshmi Padma poses in a bikini on the beach

In 2024 Padma opened up about her experience with peri-menopause, sharing that her boobs had become "huge," a side-effect for which she was not prepared.

"Nobody told me that your boobs get huge," she told Forbes, sharing that her bra size went from 34C to 36DD. as she launched her collaboration with Bare Necessities.

© Bare Necessities Bare Necessities campaign with Padma Lakshmi

She also starred in the Pirelli campaign in November 2024, and told HELLO! that she hopes to be "leading by example" when it comes to body acceptance.

"I hope that I do as my mother did and lead by example and feel comfortable in my skin. I think that comes with age. I think that comes with a lot of talking to [my daughter]. I took her off social media, but it's all around her and it's something I think about every day. "

© Bare Necessities Padma revealed how her body changed in menopause

Padma found fame as the host of Top Chef, but in 202 – after 17 years and 20 seasons – Padma announced via Instagram that she would be stepping down.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," Padma, now 54, wrote.

"Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

© Bravo Padma on set of Top Chef

The cookbook author and former model joined the Emmy-winning reality cooking competition in 2006 for season two, taking the place of season one host Katie Lee.

As the host, Padma guided a sprawling cast of chefs (each eliminated one by one each week) as they vie for the title of Top Chef, which includes a six-figure cash prize and other perks.

She was helped by judges including Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

"I feel it's time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books, and other pursuits," she added of her Hulu food culture series, now in its second season. "I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support. Sincerely, Padma."