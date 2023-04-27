Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, 52, looks gorgeous in sheer thigh-split gown you need to see

The Taste the Nation star attended the Time 100 Gala in NYC

Padma Lakshmi was the belle of the ball on Wednesday at the Time 100 Gala in New York City.

The Top Chef star looked sensational in a strapless sheer Marchesa gown that stole the show on the red carpet. Padma's romantic organza dress boasted a fit-and-flare silhouette that nipped in at the waist and a ruffle skirt that featured a sky-high thigh slit and a floor-sweeping train.

The former model accessorized with metallic silver heels and dainty jewelry and wore her raven locks down in a side-parting with a soft wave and plenty of volume.

© Getty Images Padma looked stunning in her Marchesa gown

Padma wasn't the only famous face at the annual event, which celebrates the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people. This year's list includes Kim Kardashian, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

The gala, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge – who was also honored – and looked gorgeous in a black bodycon gown with silver embellishment. Kim, meanwhile, rocked a slinky white gown that hugged her famous curves, accessorizing with stacks of diamond necklaces and a pearl-shaped clutch.

© Getty Images Padma's sheer gown featured a daring thigh-high slit

Meanwhile, Padma is prepping for the season two premiere of her Hulu series, Taste the Nation, which airs on May 5. In the show, Padma explores America's many food cultures and their histories.

The show's synopsis reads: "In Taste the Nation, award-winning cookbook author, host, and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

© Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge hosted the event and looked gorgeous in her embellished gown

"From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationships between our food, our humanity, and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.