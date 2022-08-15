Padma Lakshmi breaks silence after horror attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie The couple were married from 2004 until 2007

Salma Rushdie's ex-wife, Padma Lakshmi, has spoken out following the shock attack on the author on Friday.

MORE: Natalie Rushdie and husband Zafar introduce baby daughter

Salman, 75, was stabbed while he was on stage in New York and rushed to hospital. He is still being treated for his injuries, but his agent has confirmed he is on the road to recovery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrishell Stause makes rare comment about divorce from Justin Hartley

Taking to Twitter, Top Chef host Padma, 51, told her followers: "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday's nightmare.

READ: Natalie Rushdie reveals how father-in-law Salman Rushdie reacted to baby news

MORE: Julia Roberts remembers late mother with rare throwback photo

"Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing."

Padma has broken her silence following the attack on Salman Rushdie

Salman and Padma were married in April 2004 after five years together. They announced their divorce in July 2007.

It comes after the author's son, Zafar Rushdie, spoke to NBC News about his father's current state.

READ: Shania Twain health: 'very scary' reason she didn't perform for 10 years

MORE: Julianne Hough makes emotional goodbye in heartfelt tribute

Noting that Salman "remains in critical condition," Zafar added, "We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words.

Salman's son Zafar has spoken about his father's current condition

"Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact," Zafar's statement continued.

"We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defense and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world."

READ: Michelle Pfeiffer's transformation is unlike any other in photoshoot you have to see

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo

"We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family comes together at his bedside to support and help him through this time," he concluded.

The author was attacked while on stage in New York

The Satanic Verses author was attacked as he was being introduced at a literary festival at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.

Salman was stabbed at least one in the neck and at least one in the abdomen, police confirmed in a news conference.

The New York State Police later announced that the attacker had been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.