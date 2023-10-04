Kelly Ripa makes frank confession on what she 'loves' about menopause

Kelly Ripa wants herself, her friends, and every woman out there to be able to confidently talk about menopause, and to be able to do so without stigma.

That's exactly what she did during the latest episode of her SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, which guest starred Dr. Erika Schwartz, founder of Evolved Science and the Live! with Kelly and Mark host's own hormone doctor.

During the conversation, the All My Children alum, 53, wasn't afraid to talk about her own experience with menopause, but admitted that's not always the case with many of her friends who have already gone through the big "change" as well.

"People still whisper the word menopause," Kelly, who shared she started going through menopause during the pandemic, said, adding: "The information is still so hidden."

Dr. Schwartz concurred, noting: "We're still in the Dark Ages," as she admitted doctors are “completely devoid of information" when it comes to menopause.

The menopause expert even said today she still has patients who will lie about or omit the fact that they've started experiencing the symptoms of menopause, and Kelly in turn revealed she has had the same experience with some of her older friends, telling the doctor some will "routinely tell me they still get their periods regularly."

"They're talking to me, an open book, and still cannot bring themselves to talk about having gone through menopause," she continued.

She then added: "It is too scary for them to acknowledge," as she questioned why today it remains for some an "embarrassing," taboo topic.

© NBC Kelly says she first started going through menopause in 2020

"In this day and age, there's still a lot from yesterday's day and age that has permeated the society and culture," her guest argued, adding: "And we think that being aged beyond menopause, we're no longer useful."

She went on: "The moment you're no longer fertile, you're not useful," before maintaining: "I think you're very useful. That's when you have the information, the experience. You have so much to bring to the table, that I think every woman should feel great about herself."

© Instagram Kelly, her husband Mark Consuelos, and their children Michael, Lola and Joaquín

Recalling when she began feeling the first signs of menopause – aka perimenopause – Kelly detailed a conversation she had with someone "famous": "I could barely sit up and I was like, 'I don't know what's wrong with me,' and she said, 'You're probably perimenopausal' and I was like 'No, I get my period constantly' and she said, 'Yeah that's perimenopause. That's part of it.'"

Now however, Kelly confidently said during the podcast: "I love not getting my period. There, I said it," and even joked: "You're able to wear white pants and not be terrified."

