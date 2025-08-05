Martha Stewart's net worth is $400 million — see what kind of mansion that earned her

Martha Stewart has been a staple of the homemaking space for decades, ever since her first cookbook debuted in 1982.

The lifestyle legend is a savvy businesswoman who has worked to earn her $400 million net worth, and has dipped her toes in everything from catering services to homeware lines.

After graduating with degrees in history and architectural history from Barnard College, Martha tried her hand at a bevy of jobs, including a stockbroker in 1967.

After the success of her cookbooks, she launched her smash-hit magazine, Martha Stewart Living, followed by her TV show of the same name that aired on weekdays.

The mother of one went to jail in 2004 after being convicted of insider trading and lost a huge chunk of her $1 billion net worth at the time. However, since her release in 2005, Martha has been spreading her wings with several successful projects, all of which have added to her growing net worth.

As a homemaker, Martha's various properties have become etched into her lore thanks to her stunning design choices. Join HELLO! as we discover all about the beautiful homes she has bought with her incredible net worth.

© Getty Images Turkey Hill Martha initially built her skills in homemaking and design while living in her house in Turkey Hill, Connecticut, which she bought alongside her former husband, Andrew Stewart. They bought the property in 1971 and spent years redoing the old farmhouse estate. "Turkey Hill was a dream place for my family and me for many years. It taught us, it nurtured us, it fed us, and it occupied us in so many wonderful and instructive ways," she wrote after the family sold the property in 2007 for $6.1 million. "I would not be who I am today without the vast knowledge I gained there, on that small bit of paradise."

© Instagram Bedford Farm Martha now resides in a mansion located in Katonah, upstate New York. She calls the property Bedford Farm or Cantitoe Corners, and bought it in 2000 for just over $15 million. The 152-acre property features a horse farm, a stable, multiple guest houses, a home gym, greenhouses and a chef's kitchen.

© Instagram Upgrading The author shared on her website that she wanted to make the place more homely and inviting, and so she worked with her team to create a space with herself in mind. "I realized my house was designed for entertaining, not for me," she said. "I had two dining rooms I couldn't really use. I didn't have a comfortable place to sit and have breakfast. So Kevin Sharkey and I started reimagining and changing stuff."

© Instagram Skylands Martha's second home is located in Maine, where she likes to escape to during the summer months. She bought the Seal Harbor estate in 1997 for just over $5 million, naming it 'Skylands'. The house features a pink driveway, 12 bedrooms, an incredible chef's kitchen, and a stunning garden.

© Instagram Summer getaway It also boasts an indoor squash court, a flower-arranging room, a greenhouse, a church and a stable. It is three stories high and was originally built in 1925 for Henry Ford's son, Edsel Ford.

