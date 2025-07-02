Martha Stewart, 83, is a vacation style muse in her SKIMS kaftan: 6 lookalikes to shop

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Martha Stewart, 83, is a total vacation style muse in her SKIMS kaftan
martha stewart© Getty Images

The Martha Stewart Living icon's summer look is so on trend

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
34 minutes ago
I personally love a great kaftan - sophistication, practicality and comfort all in one look? Yes, please! Not to mention that glamorous shows like The White Lotus have helped make the perennial hot weather holiday staple a major summer trend for all ages.

And now the ultimate lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has just influenced us all with her stunning vacation kaftan.


martha stewart selfie at 82© Instagram
Martha Stewart, 83, is in her fashion icon era

The 83-year-old posted a glamorous photo of herself on the deck of a yacht off the coast of Italy, wearing a kaftan from the Roberto Cavalli x SKIMS collection - a recent collab with the Italian fashion house known for it's glamorous, bold prints and designs.

She explained of the gifted look: “Right before we left Bedford for Rome for this fabulous boat trip I received a large box from @skims @roberto_cavalli This caftan was one of the beautiful items!!”

But I do have some good news and bad news. 

Bad news first - Martha’s exact kaftan is sold out. (Sad face.) But, the good news - no, great news - is that as soon as I saw it was no longer available I searched high and low for some lookalikes that capture the essence of the star’s luxurious laid back look.

So… my wish list is: opulence, Mediterranean vibes, a gorgeous pastel and a beautiful print.

martha stewart skims roberto cavalli kaftan dupes © Amazon, Roberto Cavalli, Like My Choice
Glamorous Martha Stewart kaftan lookalikes from, left to right, Amazon, Roberto Cavalli and Like My Choice

First stop, Roberto Cavalli, where I found this Botanical-Print Kaftan Dress with contrast trim, an asymmetric hem and a detachable self-tie belt, for $300 on sale, reduced from $902. 

If you’re more about opulence on a budget these days, I went straight to Amazon to check out my options, and Sakkas is a brand that has a whole array of affordable kaftan-style maxi dresses that are similar to Martha’s. The Sakkas Yeni Kaftan Dress, $54.99, is one size fits most - Bust 56" Length 56", designed for sizes 0-26W.

Like My Choice’s Unique Floral Print Midi Dress, $54, is gorgeous and effortless, and looks so comfy too.

Not everyone is looking for a billowing maxi dress, so if you're inspired but would prefer a shorter version, Ranees Tropical Paradise short kaftan, $79.97 at Nordstrom Rack, is a solid choice.

This luxury lookalike kaftan from Camilla - famously featured in Jennifer Coolidge's wardrobe on The White Lotus - is made from pure silk© Camilla
This luxury lookalike kaftan from Camilla - famously featured in Jennifer Coolidge's wardrobe on The White Lotus - is made from pure silk

I also looked for the brands I know were featured in The White Lotus - Camilla, the brand Jennifer Coolidge famously wore in The White Lotus season one, and Johnny Was, as seen in Season three.

A great luxe lookalike for Martha’s kaftan is the 100% silk Camilla Kaftan in ‘Gardens Of Queluz’, priced at $636, reduced from $795. You can also find the look, featuring a V neckline, crystal embellishment and back tie detail with tassels, on sale for $556 at Saks.

For a kimono style with glamorous Roberto Cavalli vibes, I love the Johnny Was Miller Long Kimono, $223.50 (SAVE 25%). The flowy calf-length beach robe with ¾ length sleeves is in a pretty floral with contrasting trim.  It comes in sizes XS to XXL, and is machine washable.

How to style your Martha Stewart-inspired kaftan

Styling a kaftan is really a no-brainer - Martha accessorized hers with nothing but a pair of oversized gold earrings. 

You really can wear a kaftan with whatever you’re most comfortable in, whether on a yacht, or poolside or at the beach. To go from beach to boardwalk, it's as simple as throwing it on over a classic swimsuit or bikini, teaming it up with flat sandals or espadrilles.

If you're wearing your kaftan on vacation, a floral look really speaks for itself so you can keep your jewelry minimal. Just add those summer accessories that are both chic and practical: oversized sunglasses, a woven tote and a trending wide-brimmed beach hat - we love Meghan Markle’s sun hats and Princess Kate’s ribbon bedecked look is a great choice, too.

