Martha Stewart calls out Meghan Markle as she questions 'authenticity' of lifestyle brand

Martha Stewart didn't hold back when she appeared to throw shade at Meghan Markle and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The 83-year-old isn't afraid to ruffle some feathers and admitted that she hopes Meghan "knows what she's talking about" while questioning her "authenticity."

Lifestyle gurus

"Meghan, I don't really know very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about," Martha told Yahoo Lifestyle when asked how she felt about public figures building lifestyle brands.

"Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she added.

© @meghan Martha questioned Meghan's 'authenticity'

One person whom Martha appears to have complete confidence in is actress-turned-lifestyle guru, Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Gwyneth has been very successful," she said of the Goop founder. "She created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven’s sake as an actress! She's pretty powerful."

© Instagram Martha is a fan of Gwyneth's Goop

Martha doesn't seem too fazed by the competition, adding: "I don't mind. Good luck."

2025 has been an incredible year for Meghan, who not only launched her lifestyle brand, built around home, food, and entertaining products in April, but she also dropped her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

© Instagram Meghan launched As Ever in April

The launch proved so popular that the first drop of products, like jam, honey, and tea, sold out in less than an hour.

"First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary," she wrote in her newsletter.

© As Ever As Ever sells products including sell-out jam

"We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise," she added. "We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we're going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises."

Speaking about her plans for As Ever on the podcast, Meghan revealed that she wanted to steer clear of the usual "scarcity mentality" business tactic and instead focus on customer satisfaction.

Sharing that promoting the scarcity mindset might be "annoying" for customers, she added: "I don't want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan's lifestyle brand has been a huge success

"So for me at the moment, with As Ever, it was great. We planned for a year, and then everything sells out in 45 minutes," she continued.

Meghan explained that the initial success of As Ever prompted her to take a break and reassess the business, to ensure that they were fully equipped for the demand.

"I'm looking at it saying, 'Just pause. That happened. Let's wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need,'" she said on the podcast.

© As Ever Meghan is already expanding As Ever to include wine

The sky's the limit for Meghan, who has plans to expand the As Ever brand and even move into the fashion space in the future. "I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer's needs are seasonally," she told Fast Company.

"My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that."

"Fashion is a category I plan to explore down the line because I find it to be an intriguing space for me," she added.