Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $40M Los Angeles home becomes tourist destination after raid – see photos

Sean "Diddy" Combs once may have been proud if his Los Angeles home was a tourist attraction for fans, but now it's certainly not for the right reasons.

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a raid on the music mogul's homes in both Los Angeles and Miami, as part of a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York into alleged human trafficking.

The shocking development comes shortly after a string of sexual assault allegations, though presumably unrelated, were brought forward against the rapper. The investigation remains ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Diddy's Los Angeles home

In light of the news, bus tour companies that take tourists around Los Angeles, and typically drive by different celebrities' homes, have reportedly seen an uptick in interest from their customers curious to see where the raid took place.

Diddy's Los Angeles residence is located in the exclusive Holmby Hills, where major Hollywood figures such as Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Kylie Jenner, Aaron and Candy Spelling, and Barbra Streisand, among others, have also owned homes.

The $40 million colonial-style property boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus expansive gardens, a swimming pool, a basketball half court, and a two-story guest house.

He purchased the home in 2014. His Miami property, which he purchased for $35 million and was also raided, sits on Star Island, an exclusive, man-made island in Biscayne Bay with around 30 waterfront homes.

Diddy's net worth

Diddy, 54, as of 2022 has a net worth of $1 billion, per Forbes. He first entered the music industry in 1990, as an intern for Uptown Records, before starting his own company, Bad Boy Records, in 1993.

He (notoriously) brought over Uptown Records client Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, to Bad Boy. He released classics like "Hypnotize" and "Big Poppa" (produced by Diddy) before he was shot in a drive by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997 – Diddy was with other members of their entourage in another car – a seminal development in the infamous East Coast-West Coast feud that marred the world of hip hop in the 1990s.

Diddy's kids

Diddy has seven kids, three sons and four daughters. He first welcomed Quincy, 32, in 1991, followed by Justin Dior, 29, Christian "King," 25, his first daughter Chance, 17, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie, 16, and baby girl Love Sean, whose arrival was announced in December of 2022.

He shares Quincy, King, and twins D'Lila and Jessie with the late Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018; the former couple began dating in the early 1990s, before going their separate ways in 2007.

Moreover, he shares Justin, born in 1993, with stylist Misa Hylton, who he also dated in the early 1990s, plus Chance, born in 2006, he shares with businesswoman Sarah Chapman, and Love with model Dana Tran.

