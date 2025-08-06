Emmy-winning actress looks totally different in latest photos

An Emmy-winning actress was spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll with her dog through her Los Angeles neighborhood.

In 1975, she was honored with a Primetime Emmy Award for portraying Babe Didrikson Zaharias in the movie Babe.

She then starred in the popular TV sitcom Webster, between 1983 to 1989, through which she became a household name playing Katherine Papadopolis, and even acted alongside her NFL player husband Alex Karras.

Can you guess who it is? If you guessed Susan Clark, then ding, ding, ding, you are correct.

The Canadian star, whose real name is Nora Golding, was recently seen donning a long-sleeve fleece zip-up, olive-colored pants, and black sneakers.

At the start of her walk, her fleece shirt was zipped up and then she later opened it up to show her abstract yellow, black and gray, button-up t-shirt. Her adorable dog sported a pink harness and leash. The now 82-year-old also sported a straw hat and black sunglasses, as she enjoyed a sans-makeup day out.

Susan got her start studying acting in Canada and then at RADA in London, where she gave her stage debut. Her first role was for the movie Banning in 1967, and then a year later, she was the lead in Coogan's Bluff, alongside Clint Eastwood. That film got her a contract at Universal Studios.

Through her contract, she was able to become a guest on many TV shows such as Marcus Welby M.D., Columbo and The Bold Ones. Throughout her long career, she portrayed the leads in movies such as Night Movies, Airport 1975, Skin Game and Murder By Decree.

In 1976, she received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Amelia Earhart in a movie of the same name. In 1980, she married Alex, and they welcomed their daughter Katie Karras in the same year.

The power couple created the Georgian Bay Productions together. They produced and also acted in projects such as Jimmy B. and Andrew and Maid In America.

After their popular hit show Webster went off the air, she went on to act in Snowbound: The Jim and Jennifer Stolpa Story and Tonya and Nancy: The Inside Story, Butterbox Babies and the TV show Toe Tags.

Susan also partook in a spread for Playboy and portrayed a sex worker named Cherry Forever, in a popular comedy called Porky's in 1982, in Canada. In 1985, she was honored with a Golden Globe award for her role in Webster.

Susan and Alex were married for 32 years. He passed away in 2012.