Helen Skelton shares 'appreciation' post after Gethin Jones' relationship status comes to light

Helen Skelton has treated her followers to a series of stunning pictures and a cryptic message, just days after the relationship status of her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones hit the headlines.

The TV star, 42, took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a show-stopping red lace Nadine Merabi gown following her appearance as host of the UK Proms & Dance Anthems Orchestra.

Captioning the post simply, "Appreciation post…." before she thanked those who helped her pull together the dazzling look. She added: "Had a great time hosting @ukproms recently. @nadinemerabi as always came to the rescue with the perfect [dress] and @danielfootwear for always looking after my [heels] and @edbladofficial via @oldstrom for some fab jewels x.

"Very proud to say I have known Nadine for a VERY long time and I am very grateful she still lets me wear her sensational dresses. Congratulations @ukproms on an epic UK tour."

© Instagram Helen Skelton stuns in red floor-length gown

Fans flooded the comment section, with one writing: "Helen you are truly amazing and beautiful." Another stated: "Simply stunning, red always perfect... [heart emoji]."

A third post read: "You are amazing, you've come so far, since that frightened and hurt young lady on Strictly - you are an inspiration."

The Instagram post comes shortly after reports surfaced about Gethin joining a dating app.

Helen shared a series of images

According to recent pictures posted by Daily Mail, he had been spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya, while on a lads' trip to Australia. Gethin, 47, was in Australia watching the British and Irish Lions with friends and even posted a number of snaps from the trip, including one on a beach in Sydney.

Gethin and Helen's romance rumours

Helen has long been linked to her co-host by hopeful fans, though the pair have always insisted they are just great friends.

© BBC/Instagram Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones laugh on Morning Live

The TV stars, known for their flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram, were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company back in June.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre, showing off their close connection.

The two have been friends for years and, as of 2023, became co-hosts on Morning Live and have since sparked dating rumours.

© Instagram Gethin has been in Australia with friends watching the Lions

"I've done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks," Helen told HELLO! in a June 2025 exclusive interview.

"Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points."

Helen's heartache

Helen continues to embrace a busy work schedule following her split from husband Richie Myler in 2022, and has become a regular fixture at live events and TV gigs throughout 2023 and 2024.

© Getty Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards earlier this year

She is believed to have been single since her high-profile divorce from husband Richie Myler, who is also the father of her three children, Ernie, nine, Louis, eight and Elsie, three.