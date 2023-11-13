Salma Hayek looks bewitching in shimmering backless dress

Salma Hayek couldn't have been more coordinated as she danced onto the green carpet for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in a glittering emerald dress.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday, with the shared goal of raising money for children living in poverty.

Salma, 57, looked breathtaking in a sequinned ballgown consisting of a flattering halter neckline, a fitted bodice and a rippling full-length skirt that added drama to her sophisticated get-up. The actress wore her raven hair in a half-up, half-down topknot and elevated her features with a beguiling green eyeshadow look.

Adding drama to her bewitching aesthetic, Salma added glittering diamond drop earrings and a striking emerald ring.

The Frida actress was the recipient of this year's Giving Tree Award in recognition of her commitment to improving the lives of children, which was presented to Salma by her co-star and close friend, Channing Tatum.

Speaking of Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby's founders, Salma penned on Instagram: "I am in awe of your resilience, thoroughness, and hard work in creating @baby2baby, providing children living in poverty across the country with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

"I am also deeply grateful for your donation of 50,000 diapers you provided to the children of Acapulco who are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis - thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"My dear friend @channingtatum, thank you for presenting me with this award (I know how much you hate doing this kind of thing, so thank you SO much). I promise I will continue to make it my lifetime commitment to help children across the world," she concluded.

Philanthropy has long been a part of Salma's personal mission. In September, she hosted a 'Caring for Women' event, fundraising $3 million dollars of donations to help end violence against women and children.

Since 2009, Salma has been married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whose family founded Kering, a luxury conglomerate that owns major brands such as Gucci, Bottega Vente, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Balenciaga, Yves Saint, Laurent, and more.

Together, they are Directors of the Kering Foundation, which was created to combat violence against women.