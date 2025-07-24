Salma Hayek flaunts sultry dance moves in her bikini

Salma Hayek left very little to the imagination in her latest social media post. In the festive clip, the Frida actress wore a white bikini, waist beads and beachy hair waves, as she danced away on a gorgeous rooftop in her motherland of Mexico, for her May cover of Sports Illustrated.

The ageless 58-year-old's video featured Bad Bunny's hit song "BAILE INoLVIDABLE." The sultry video surely gave Salma's fans throwback vibes to her popular kitchen dance scene in the 1997 movie Fools Rush In.

Although her swimsuit video may have stolen the show, the beautiful actress modeled her toned hourglass figure in multiple bikinis for the magazine. In one alluring picture, Salma was photographed under a water fountain wall fixture, in a copper-colored two-piece, while sporting a wet look.

© Instagram Salma Hayek showed off her sultry moves in a bikini

Another beautiful shot featured the movie star wearing a fiery red bikini with a red cover-up that floated in the wind behind her. Salma shared her gratitude for getting the iconic swimsuit cover with Today, and she acknowledged that doing so felt nearly impossible at one point.

She expressed: "I used to look at this magazine and wanted to see who was the new, gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment. It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because [the women] didn't look like me. My body isn't necessarily the model type. I never thought that was a possibility — and for it to happen when I’m 58! It's really shocking."

© Getty Images Salma expressed that she had "imposter syndrome" before the shoot

After experiencing "impostor syndrome," and being close to rejecting the offer, she finally decided to take the leap, although she admitted that when the time came closer to the shoot, she "tried to back out."

© Getty Images Salma believes that having the shoot in her motherland of Mexico gave her a confidence boost

The entertainer has candidly shared that ageism used to affect her, however, the cover shoot inspired her to change her outdated perspective. Also, being that it was shot in her motherland, the actress felt the moment was personally confirming for her and gave her the encouragement to find her confidence.

Salma added: "I showed up [to set] feeling like, 'What am I doing here?' and the first shot is on the beach, I stood up, and a whale jumped behind me. And all of a sudden, I felt: this is magical. This is my land. I'm 58 and I’m doing this!"

© Instagram Salma has embraced her age and hourglass figure in her 50s

Despite the insecurity she may have felt at one point in time, Salma has embraced not only her age, but her bombshell figure in her 50s and she hopes that her self-love journey inspires other women her age.

She continued: "My generation, especially Mexican women, we thought we were going to be dismissed at 35. I got so excited [during the shoot] and I felt really free. I put Bad Bunny on and started dancing — I loved it."