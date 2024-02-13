Ayda Williams reveals how she and the kids are celebrating Robbie Williams' big 50th birthday

It's Robbie Williams' milestone 50th birthday on Tuesday, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, his wife Ayda Field Williams has revealed what she and the Angels singer have in store.

The couple, along with their four children – Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Colette, five, and four-year-old Beau – will be in Switzerland this year.

And although Ayda has some surprises up her sleeve, they plan to have a quiet day.

"We are going to spoil him with lots of time and love with the children and keep it simple and small. There will be cake. The man loves his cake," Ayda exclusively told HELLO! in this week's issue.

"It's a challenge finding that time with four kids, but when we do, we make sure we laugh and connect," said Ayda

She and Robbie, who have been married for nearly 14 years, make sure they spend time together when they can. "We went out for a date night recently and we don't get to do that often so it was really nice," she said.

"It usually involves Rob and I having dinner, or I go to his shows when the kids are asleep – even though there are 80,000 people there, it's just us backstage after the gig. It's a challenge finding that time with four kids, but when we do, we make sure we laugh and connect."

The couple also plan to renew their vows in the not-so-distant future. They had originally planned to do so in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their ten-year renewal plans.

Ayda hopes her mother Gwen and her 18-year-old dog Poupette, who featured in the couple's wedding, will be there. "I do think with my mom's health and if Poupette can hold on one more year, we will do a 15-year anniversary renewal. There are a lot of relatives and people who need to stay alive, but yes, let's do it!"

Reminiscing on their big day that took place at their home in Los Angeles and was exclusively covered by HELLO!, Ayda, 44, added: "Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey.

Ayda plans to renew her vows with Robbie next year

"I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are. We've really had a remarkable run and that day was the start of it."

