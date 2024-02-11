Ayda Field Williams on her love story with husband Robbie - and plans to renew their vows

They've been married for 14 years, but Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams are more in love now than ever. Flicking through the pages of HELLO! magazine from the beautiful ceremony at their home in Los Angeles which was covered exclusively in the magazine all those years ago, the actress and fashion designer is enjoying reminiscing - and reveals she's even gearing up to do it all again!

"Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey," she exclaims. "I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are. We've really had a remarkable run and that day was the start of it."

WATCH: Ayda reveals her perfect date night with Robbie:

Family life with four children

The couple has certainly packed in a lot since they exchanged vows in August 2010. Now the parents of four children – Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Colette, five, and three-year-old Beau – they split their time between Los Angeles and London while juggling wildly successful careers. And, as we meet the actress and presenter at this exclusive shoot in an East London studio, she can't say enough loving things about her adored husband.

"I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better," said Ayda

Ayda, 44, cries as she recalls how she felt when Robbie said the following about her in a recent Netflix documentary series about his life: "I'm the happiest man alive. She makes me want to be a better person."

Wiping away tears, she tells us: "It's a beautiful thing when you're in a healthy relationship. I feel very blessed that he inspires me to be a better person, and I inspire him too."

Robbie's addiction and mental health issues

The two are there for each other through the hard times as well. Together they faced Robbie's well-publicised battle with addiction and mental health issues, including depression.

"When someone's struggling, it's very hard to watch your partner fight for their life. And I've always been really reassured by Rob's ability to crawl out of things; he will always fight. I'm very blessed in that way, because I have friends that have dealt with addiction and that's not always clear. As the mother to our children, I need to know that their father wants to be here and he's going to do everything in his power to be clean. I think I'm lucky to have a great network of family and friends and a partner who's really determined to be to be clean."

Ayda reminisces on her wedding with Robbie

Renewing their vows next year

Thankfully now on the other side, the couple plan to celebrate their union once again – they are thinking of renewing their vows to mark their anniversary next year after plans to do so in 2020 were derailed by the pandemic. Ayda hopes her mother Gwen and her 18-year-old dog Poupette, who featured in the couple’s wedding, will be there. “I do think with my mom’s health and if Poupette can hold on one more year, we will do a 15- year anniversary renewal,” she says. “There are a lot of relatives and people who need to stay alive, but yes, let’s do it!”



Ayda's activewear

As he heads into his landmark big birthday – Robbie turns 50 on February 13 – the former Take That star has never looked better, recently posing in just pants and socks to promote his wife's athleisure range, Ayda Activewear.

"I had professional models and Rob was the only one I didn't have to goad into doing anything. He knows how to turn that camera on!" she tells us. The socks from her range, which feature cheeky logos, have become cult items with even Robbie unable to resist their charms. "He steals the socks. They come in and I literally can't get my hands on them."

"I feel very blessed that he inspires me to be a better person, and I inspire him too," she said of husband Robbie

She launched the brand in 2022 after facing her fear of failure during Covid. The clothes are designed for dynamic woman who will be able to wear the items throughout the day, whatever they are doing – work, exercise or leisure. "I just didn't think there was a space for a woman who might put on her workout clothes but doesn't get the workout in. I am someone who runs around all day after my children and ends up wearing the same thing that I woke up in."

Check out Ayda's activewear range.

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.