Robbie Williams shares adorable backstage moment with his kids – see the photo

Robbie Williams may be performing for thousands of fans a night during his stint in Las Vegas – but the singer seems to be more excited about who's waiting for him in his dressing room. Robbie shared an adorable backstage moment with his two oldest children, Teddy, six, and four-year-old Charlie, who were waiting for him as soon as he got off stage. Sharing the snap on Instagram, Robbie can be seen embracing Charlie for an adorable father and son cuddle, while Teddy amuses herself with the mountain of toys on a nearby desk. Robbie simply captioned the image: "Backstage" followed by a heart emoji.

So adorable!

Teddy, Charlie and mum Ayda Field had reunited with Robbie at the beginning of the week in Las Vegas, and Ayda shared a lovely photo of the singer's reunion gift from Charlie. The little boy, whose face was hidden from view in the snap, had adorably made his dad a poster that read "I love u Dad, from Charlie," with a cartoon photo of Robbie dancing. "@robbiewilliams Re-united at last!! #mcm AW xx," Ayda wrote. And on Wednesday, Ayda shared another sweet image of their children hugging a poster of Robbie at the venue. "Teddy and Charlie are very proud to see @RobbieWilliams."

Very artistic

It's a very exciting time for Robbie, who not only is performing in Las Vegas, but has also been busy recording a new album, that is set to be released this Christmas. "I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that," he told HELLO! at a press conference in London. He went on to reveal that it was the reason he had decided to quit the X Factor.

"I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that. We wanted it desperately to work with the X Factor but it just wouldn't," said Robbie. "It's TBC because myself and Simon Cowell are good friends, our family are good friends, the kids hang out all the time and I think it's just a pause on the relationship and then it will carry on, but this year I've got to go and promo the album so that's what I'll be doing."

