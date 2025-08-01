Princess Eugenie hosts Ayda and Robbie Williams at Portugal home

Ayda Field enjoyed a sun-soaked family trip abroad alongside royal bestie, Princess Eugenie.

The American actress and her husband, Robbie Williams, appear to have visited the princess, 35, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at their Portuguese abode.

Eugenie appeared in a series of snaps on Ayda's Instagram page, including one of the pair looking the epitome of summer as they posed in front of an iron wrought gate.

The royal donned a khaki sleeveless tiered dress with cream sandals, while Ayda kept her cool in a white linen two-piece with an embroidered short-sleeve shirt and wedge flatforms.

In another image, Eugenie could be seen sporting a striped shirt and a baseball cap as she beamed alongside Ayda and Robbie.

"Obrigada #summer #familytime," Ayda captioned her post.

She also uploaded some sweet snaps of her children, including son Charlie playing golf with his father and Coco enjoying a walk along the beach in a floral dress, a denim jacket and a straw hat.

Royal friendship

Ayda and Robbie, who wed in 2010, are also parents to eldest daughter, Theodora known as Teddy and youngest son, Beau.

Eugenie and Ayda are so close that the princess asked Teddy to be a flower girl at her 2018 nuptials in Windsor.

Teddy had a starring role in the bridal party alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia Tindall.

Eugenie and Jack have been friends with Robbie and Ayda for several years after being introduced by Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Home from home

Eugenie and Jack, who share sons, August, four, and Ernest, two, split their time between their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, and their home in Portugal.

Businessman Jack began working for property developers, Discovery Land Company, in 2022.

The princess, who has previously shared some fun family snaps from the beach, opened up about her sons' love of the ocean in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year.

"They love swimming," Eugenie revealed of her August and Ernest. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher. So we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls."

